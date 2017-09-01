Where to Find Gas in Dallas: Updates About ‘Shortage’ in North Texas

Getty

Although there’s not a technical gasoline shortage, so many people are buying gas at once in Dallas that some people are reporting problems finding gas stations that have gasoline in supply or don’t have super long lines.

These disruptions should be over in about a week or two, DallasNews.com reported, once refineries that are shut down resume operations.

Reports from the Area

Gas prices are expected to temporarily surge in the Dallas area, thanks to panicked buying and travel for Labor Day weekend. If you want to see the latest reports on gas prices in the area, check out WFAA’s gas prices map here.

U.S. gas price average up 7cts overnight to $2.519 gal, highest price in 736 days. OPIS forecasts retail eventually hitting $2.60-$2.75 gal. — Tom Kloza (@TomKloza) September 1, 2017

GasBuddy also lists the top 10 lowest gas prices in the Dallas area here.

You might not want to try Buc-ee’s. Last night, Buc-ee’s reported that all their stores were either out or very low on fuel. “Supply is short and waits are long,” they said on Facebook. “We are doing what we can, but expect outages everywhere.”

All stores are either out, or very low on fuel. Supply is short and waits are long We're doing what we can, but expect outages everywhere — Buc-ee's Beaver (@bucees) September 1, 2017

Use Gas Buddy Online or Via Mobile App

Gas Buddy is a gasoline availability tracker that works from crowdsourcing reports from other users, and it’s very popular right now. If you visit a station and find that it has fuel or it doesn’t have fuel, mark that online or in the app. You can use Gas Buddy online to track fuel availability here. It has mobile apps here, but to access gas availability via the mobile app, you’ll need to go to the amenities tab, scroll over, and choose “has fuel.”

Gas Buddy is a great app as long as people keep updating it with the information they find. People are marking stations as “no fuel,” “has fuel,” “no power,” or “unknown.” This can give you real-time details about gasoline status as you need it. Just remember: if you’re using the map online, you won’t see the green/red/gray/black marks until you’ve zoomed in closer to the location where you’re looking.

QuikTrips in North Texas with Gas

A number of QuikTrips in Dallas are shutting down to ensure that other QuikTrips will have fuel available. Use the QuikTrip app store locator function for up-to-the-minute gas availability details. For a list of QuikTrips with fuel available today, see the list on QuikTrip’s website here or see their list below, updated as of Friday around noon:

QUIKTRIP STORE #899

3300 E University Dr

Denton, TX 76208

QUIKTRIP STORE #901

220 W Centerville Rd

Garland, TX 75041

QUIKTRIP STORE #910

9635 Coit Rd

Plano, TX 75024

QUIKTRIP STORE #973

401 E Wintergreen Rd

Hutchins, TX 75141

QUIKTRIP STORE #855

6345 Davis Blvd

North Richland Hills, TX 76180

QUIKTRIP STORE #858

2905 E Southlake Blvd

Southlake, TX 76092

QUIKTRIP STORE #912

3113 W University Dr

Denton, TX 76207

QUIKTRIP STORE #913

4151 Stacy Rd

McKinney, TX 75070

QUIKTRIP STORE #927

1701 S State Hwy 121 Bus

Lewisville, TX 75067

QUIKTRIP STORE #936

3230 W Mockingbird Lane

Dallas, TX 75235

QUIKTRIP STORE #861

6601 Brentwood Stair Rd

Fort Worth, TX 76112

QUIKTRIP STORE #869

700 S Industrial Blvd

Euless, TX 76040

QUIKTRIP STORE #870

4201 S Collins St

Arlington, TX 76018

QUIKTRIP STORE #873

101 W Everman Pkwy

Fort Worth, TX 76134

QUIKTRIP STORE #1875

6549 Wichita St

Forest Hill, TX 76119

QUIKTRIP STORE #984

2601 Jacksboro Hwy

River Oaks, TX 76114

QUIKTRIP STORE #1976

3311 W Pleasant Run Rd

Lancaster, TX 74146

QUIKTRIP STORE #966

2301 N Hwy 377

Westlake, TX 76262

QUIKTRIP STORE #876

1425 N Cooper St

Arlington, TX 76011

QUIKTRIP STORE #923

8414 S Hampton Rd

Dallas, TX 75232

QUIKTRIP STORE #963

1750 Wilmeth Rd

McKinney, TX 75071

QUIKTRIP STORE #935

2012 S Goliad St

Rockwall, TX 75087

QUIKTRIP STORE #993

1619 State Hwy 34 S

Terrell, TX 75160

QUIKTRIP STORE #975

511 S Zang Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208

QUIKTRIP STORE #953

1110 N Beltline Rd

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

QUIKTRIP STORE #954

5101 Granbury Rd

Ft Worth, TX 76133

QUIKTRIP STORE #891

19020 Preston Rd

Dallas, TX 75252

QUIKTRIP STORE #998

1501 E SH 356

Irving, TX 75060

QUIKTRIP STORE #983

1400 S Joe Ramsey Blvd

Greenville, TX 75402

QUIKTRIP STORE #990

4901 Lakeview Pkwy

Rowlett, TX 75089

QUIKTRIP STORE #1863

8141 Gasoline Alley

Northlake, TX 76262

QUIKTRIP STORE #946

4005 Lake Ridge Pkwy

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

QUIKTRIP STORE #1900

6055 Alpha Rd

Dallas, TX 75240

QUIKTRIP STORE #1871

4577 Marine Creek Pkwy

Ft Worth, TX 76106

QUIKTRIP STORE #915

5530 Eldorado Pkwy

Frisco, TX 75034

QUIKTRIP STORE #987

5500 S Buckner Blvd

Mesquite, TX 75149

QUIKTRIP STORE #970

5909 W Davis St

Dallas, TX 75211

QUIKTRIP STORE #949

2001 S Bowie Dr

Weatherford, TX 76086

QUIKTRIP STORE #939

9201 Benbrook Blvd

Benbrook, TX 76126

QUIKTRIP STORE #952

1590 E Broad St

Mansfield, TX 76063

QUIKTRIP STORE #852

2805 NE Green Oaks Blvd

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

QUIKTRIP STORE #881

2800 Alta Mere Dr

Fort Worth, TX 76116

QUIKTRIP STORE #887

105 Westpark Way

Euless, TX 76040

QUIKTRIP STORE #943

5400 N I-35E

Waxahachie, TX 75165

QUIKTRIP STORE #860

1500 Precinct Line Rd

Hurst, TX 76054

QUIKTRIP STORE #989

100 N I-45

Ennis, TX 75119

QUIKTRIP STORE #960

522 W Beltline Rd

Richardson, TX 75080

QUIKTRIP STORE #877

324 Clifford Center Dr

Fort Worth, TX 76108

QUIKTRIP STORE #930

1528 W Hebron Pkwy W

Carrollton, TX 75010