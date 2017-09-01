Where to Find Gas in Dallas: Updates About ‘Shortage’ in North Texas

Although there’s not a technical gasoline shortage, so many people are buying gas at once in Dallas that some people are reporting problems finding gas stations that have gasoline in supply or don’t have super long lines.
These disruptions should be over in about a week or two, DallasNews.com reported, once refineries that are shut down resume operations.
Reports from the Area
Gas prices are expected to temporarily surge in the Dallas area, thanks to panicked buying and travel for Labor Day weekend. If you want to see the latest reports on gas prices in the area, check out WFAA’s gas prices map here.
GasBuddy also lists the top 10 lowest gas prices in the Dallas area here.
You might not want to try Buc-ee’s. Last night, Buc-ee’s reported that all their stores were either out or very low on fuel. “Supply is short and waits are long,” they said on Facebook. “We are doing what we can, but expect outages everywhere.”
Use Gas Buddy Online or Via Mobile App
Gas Buddy is a gasoline availability tracker that works from crowdsourcing reports from other users, and it’s very popular right now. If you visit a station and find that it has fuel or it doesn’t have fuel, mark that online or in the app. You can use Gas Buddy online to track fuel availability here. It has mobile apps here, but to access gas availability via the mobile app, you’ll need to go to the amenities tab, scroll over, and choose “has fuel.”
Gas Buddy is a great app as long as people keep updating it with the information they find. People are marking stations as “no fuel,” “has fuel,” “no power,” or “unknown.” This can give you real-time details about gasoline status as you need it. Just remember: if you’re using the map online, you won’t see the green/red/gray/black marks until you’ve zoomed in closer to the location where you’re looking.
QuikTrips in North Texas with Gas
A number of QuikTrips in Dallas are shutting down to ensure that other QuikTrips will have fuel available. Use the QuikTrip app store locator function for up-to-the-minute gas availability details. For a list of QuikTrips with fuel available today, see the list on QuikTrip's website here or see their list below, updated as of Friday around noon:

QUIKTRIP STORE #899
3300 E University Dr
Denton, TX 76208

QUIKTRIP STORE #901
220 W Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041

QUIKTRIP STORE #910
9635 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75024
QUIKTRIP STORE #899
3300 E University Dr
Denton, TX 76208
QUIKTRIP STORE #901
220 W Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
QUIKTRIP STORE #910
9635 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75024
QUIKTRIP STORE #973
401 E Wintergreen Rd
Hutchins, TX 75141
QUIKTRIP STORE #855
6345 Davis Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
QUIKTRIP STORE #858
2905 E Southlake Blvd
Southlake, TX 76092
QUIKTRIP STORE #912
3113 W University Dr
Denton, TX 76207
QUIKTRIP STORE #913
4151 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
QUIKTRIP STORE #927
1701 S State Hwy 121 Bus
Lewisville, TX 75067
QUIKTRIP STORE #936
3230 W Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75235
QUIKTRIP STORE #861
6601 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
QUIKTRIP STORE #869
700 S Industrial Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
QUIKTRIP STORE #870
4201 S Collins St
Arlington, TX 76018
QUIKTRIP STORE #873
101 W Everman Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76134
QUIKTRIP STORE #1875
6549 Wichita St
Forest Hill, TX 76119
QUIKTRIP STORE #984
2601 Jacksboro Hwy
River Oaks, TX 76114
QUIKTRIP STORE #1976
3311 W Pleasant Run Rd
Lancaster, TX 74146
QUIKTRIP STORE #966
2301 N Hwy 377
Westlake, TX 76262
QUIKTRIP STORE #876
1425 N Cooper St
Arlington, TX 76011
QUIKTRIP STORE #923
8414 S Hampton Rd
Dallas, TX 75232
QUIKTRIP STORE #963
1750 Wilmeth Rd
McKinney, TX 75071
QUIKTRIP STORE #935
2012 S Goliad St
Rockwall, TX 75087
QUIKTRIP STORE #993
1619 State Hwy 34 S
Terrell, TX 75160
QUIKTRIP STORE #975
511 S Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208
QUIKTRIP STORE #953
1110 N Beltline Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
QUIKTRIP STORE #954
5101 Granbury Rd
Ft Worth, TX 76133
QUIKTRIP STORE #891
19020 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
QUIKTRIP STORE #998
1501 E SH 356
Irving, TX 75060
QUIKTRIP STORE #983
1400 S Joe Ramsey Blvd
Greenville, TX 75402
QUIKTRIP STORE #990
4901 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75089
QUIKTRIP STORE #1863
8141 Gasoline Alley
Northlake, TX 76262
QUIKTRIP STORE #946
4005 Lake Ridge Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
QUIKTRIP STORE #1900
6055 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
QUIKTRIP STORE #1871
4577 Marine Creek Pkwy
Ft Worth, TX 76106
QUIKTRIP STORE #915
5530 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
QUIKTRIP STORE #987
5500 S Buckner Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
QUIKTRIP STORE #970
5909 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
QUIKTRIP STORE #949
2001 S Bowie Dr
Weatherford, TX 76086
QUIKTRIP STORE #939
9201 Benbrook Blvd
Benbrook, TX 76126
QUIKTRIP STORE #952
1590 E Broad St
Mansfield, TX 76063
QUIKTRIP STORE #852
2805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
QUIKTRIP STORE #881
2800 Alta Mere Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
QUIKTRIP STORE #887
105 Westpark Way
Euless, TX 76040
QUIKTRIP STORE #943
5400 N I-35E
Waxahachie, TX 75165
QUIKTRIP STORE #860
1500 Precinct Line Rd
Hurst, TX 76054
QUIKTRIP STORE #989
100 N I-45
Ennis, TX 75119
QUIKTRIP STORE #960
522 W Beltline Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
QUIKTRIP STORE #877
324 Clifford Center Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
QUIKTRIP STORE #930
1528 W Hebron Pkwy W
Carrollton, TX 75010
Fear mongering from news is partly to blame. The rest goes to all of the people naive enough to listen. This was entirely preventable.