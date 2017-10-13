Aaron Lawson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office

An Ohio man is on the run after four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were found dead in a rural town. Officials in the state are looking for Aaron Lawson, 23, in relation to the deaths. So far, Lawson has only been referred to as a “person-of-interest” in the case. On the night of October 11, four people were found shot dead inside of a home in Lawrence County, Ohio. The area is located 130 miles east of Cincinnati and across the Ohio River from Huntington, West Virginia. An 8-year-old boy was killed as part of the attack. He has been named as Devin Holston.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Devin Holston’s Body Was Hidden in the Home

Young Devin Holston was first reported as being an endangered and missing discovery after the dead bodies were first discovered in Lawrence County, Ohio, reports WSAZ. After a statewide alert, Holston’s body was found in the home. Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffrey Lawless told the media that Holston’s body was hidden in the home. Lawless said in a press conference, “We no longer have a missing child, what we have here is a horrible, horrible tragedy.”

2. Authorities Lost Lawson After a Brief Chase

At 12:30 a.m., police came upon Aaron Lawson’s blue Chevrolet truck along SR 141, reports WSAZ. Following a brief chase, Lawson crashed his truck into a ditch and lost pursuing officers in a wooded area.

3. All of the Victims Are Related

#BREAKING U.S. Marshals release this updated pic of Aaron Lawson. He is wanted after allegedly killing 4 people in Lawrence Co., OH #WSAZ pic.twitter.com/OBtYRADYl1 — Chad Hedrick (@WSAZChadHedrick) October 12, 2017

Another person was attacked by Lawson, according to Sheriff Lawless, as he returned to the home from work. That person was airlifted to a nearby hospital after suffering stab wounds. He is expected to survive. Sheriff Lawless has said that the other victims are all adults and are “related in some fashion.” Lawless went on to say that Lawson knew the family and had spent time at the home.

4. Lawson Could Still Be Armed Although the Murder Weapon Has Been Recovered

Lawson has been described as being 5-foot-9 and is 139 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say he is being sought in relation to three counts of murder and one count of murder, reports WSAZ. Although he may still be armed, Sheriff Lawless has said that officers believe the murder weapon has been recovered. Lawless concluded his press conference by saying, “We’re going to get him.”

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown while the search for Lawson goes on. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is involved in the search for Lawson.

5. The Killing Has Reminded Ohio Residents of the Rhoden Family Murders in 2016

Authorities have said that the October 2017 killings are not connected to the April 2016 slaying of members of the Rhoden family. In that case, eight members of the same family were found dead in various places in Piketon, Ohio. That area is around 40 miles southeast from where Devin Holston was killed. The Rhoden family murder remains unsolved.