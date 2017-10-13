Annamarie Tendler: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Annamarie Tendler has been making headlines for claiming that Ben Affleck touched her inappropriately at a Hollywood party three years ago.

The accusations come just days after Affleck issued a statement saying that the allegations of sexual harassment by a number of women against Harvey Weinstein make him “saddened and angry”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Annamarie Tendler:

1. She Claims Affleck Groped Her at a Hollywood Party in 2014

On Wednesday, Tendler wrote on Twitter that Affleck “grabbed [her] ass” at a Golden Globes party in 2014, and that she’d like an apology from him.

She wrote, “He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?”

2. She Is a Makeup Artist

Tendler is the author of The Daily Face and Pin It. She is also a victorian lampshade maker.

Bustle reports that Tendler got her start in NYC as a makeup artist and hairstylist, working in film, fashion, and television at first.

The Daily Face: 25 Looks for Day, Night, and Everything In Between was published in 2014. It offers readers advice on how to create 25 easy-to-achieve looks for every kind of event. Through The Daily Face, Tendler partnered with MTV Style on a variety of segments. The Daily Face Makeup website reads, “This must-have makeup manual is perfect for the girl on the go. Inside you’ll find 25 looks for every version of you, from a casual afternoon date to a retro-glam cocktail party or a sultry smoky-eye late night – even some amazing costume makeup ideas.”

Tendler has 10.4K followers on her Twitter, which you can check out here.

3. She Is Married to John Mulaney

Tendler is married to stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer John Mulaney, known for SNL and Big Mouth.

The couple married on July 5, 2014, in Boiceville, New York, according to US Magazine. Seth Meyers, SNL actress Nasim Pedrad, Nick Kroll, and Amy Poehler all attended the ceremony.

Mulaney and Tendler met years ago while vacationing in Massachusetts. US Weekly reports their wedding site as reading, “After a group vacation to Martha’s Vineyard, John rode shotgun while Anna drove a carload of people home… He did bits the whole ride and killed. They were not dating at the time, but Anna knew they would be soon after.”

4. Tendler Requested an Apology from Affleck After He Apologized to Hilarie Burton For Inappropriately Touching Her

On Wednesday, Affleck publicly apologized to Hilarie Burton– famous for her role on One Tree Hill— for grabbing her breasts on TRL in 2003. At the time, Burton was just 21.

Burton discussed the event on Twitter after Affleck issued a statement saying he was “saddened and angry” over the “sickening” claims against Harvey Weinstein.

Multiple people slammed Affleck’s response to the Weinstein allegations, and accused him of being a hypocrite. Rose McGown called him a liar. One fan tweeted that Affleck “grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.” Burton then surprisingly responded to the fan, writing, “I didn’t forget.”

Hilarie thanked the fan for remembering the incident, and wrote, “I was a kid…Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

5. Her French Bulldog Has over 47k Followers on Instagram

Together, Tendler and Mulaney have a french bulldog named Petunia. Petunia has 47.5k followers on Instagram, and you can check it out here.