Las Vegas Boulevard Shooting: Missing People & What You Can Do

Getty

Las Vegas Police say at least 50 people were killed and more than 400 were wounded when at least one gunman opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock from Mesquite, Nevada, was firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel down at the festival, which was located in a fairgrounds area on Las Vegas Boulevard, hitting several concertgoers. Officers responded to the hotel room and engaged the suspect, police said. They do not believe at this time that there were any other shooters, despite reports of multiple gunmen. Police said they do not have an accurate number of victims yet, saying the totals they’ve released so far are estimates. Police have also not yet released a motive. Paddock does not have any known ties to terrorist organizations, NBC’s Pete Williams reports.

Police said the shooter is a “local individual” who was firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel just outside the concert area. He died inside the hotel room after a police SWAT team used an explosive breach to blow open the door and then engaged with him. Police said they believe he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before officers arrived in the room.

Amid the carnage comes the sadness, desperation and despair of those who are not able to find loved ones.

Though a hotline has been set up to help people find missing people, the line was down at the time of publishing. You may continue to try calling the hotline’s number at 1-866-535-5654:

Missing persons hotline 1-866-535-5654, is temporarily down We're working on solving the problem at this time. #lasvegas #lvmpd #Vegas #news — Jerri Talley (@InfernoPunx) October 2, 2017

“The wife of a San Francisco police officer is missing after the outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas, and her husband spent Monday going from hospital to hospital to find her,” KTVU reported:

San Francisco police officer's wife missing after Las Vegas country concert, https://t.co/xXlgdQIcyA — Jörg (@jm3107) October 2, 2017

“Vinnie Etcheber has not been able to find his wife, Stacee, since gunfire erupted Sunday night outside the Mandalay Bay Resport and Casino, according to her brother-in-law, Al Etcheber,” the station continued.

Crime Watch Daily reported that University of Arizona student Christiana Duarte was reported missing by her sorority, and is thought to have been at the concert:

Sorority: Recent UA grad missing in Las Vegas https://t.co/207Sq9SjzF — Crime Watch Daily (@CrimeWatchDaily) October 2, 2017

“If anyone has any information please let us know,” Duarte’s sorority, Sigma Kappa Arizona tweeted. “Please keep Christiana Duarte in your prayers as well.”

If anyone has any information please let us know. Please keep Christiana Duarte in your prayers as well. https://t.co/OoBDBQ9lOD — Sigma Kappa AZ (@SigmaKappaAZ) October 2, 2017

@Valarusar tweeted that his brother is missing, as seen below. “My brother is missing in #LasVegas please send any info you have on him to me, he’s not answering his phone and I’m really worried,” he stated:

My brother is missing in #LasVegas please send any info you have on him to me, he's not answering his phone and I'm really worried. pic.twitter.com/5zwW3iJ3fq — Lieutenant Col Val (@Valarusar) October 2, 2017

“My friend Milorad has been missing since the #LasVegas shooting PLZ if you know and have seen this man contact me in the DM’s 😞,” @Bakeizetbegovic tweeted: