Rhonda LeRocque: A Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victim

Facebook/Rhonda LeRocque

Rhonda LeRocque, a 42-year-old mother and wife from Massachusetts, was among the 59 people killed in the Las Vegas shooting late Sunday night near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

LeRocque Is Remembered as Beautiful Inside & Out

LeRocque of Tewksbury, Massachusetts is survived by loving relatives who describes her as “the heart and soul” of their family.

Her mother, Priscilla Champagne, told CNN that LeRocque was a “beautiful woman inside and out.”

“A truly great mother, daughter, wife, aunt, sister, worker, and a good, kindhearted friend. She had a great faith in Jehovah God, and had a wonderful family life. She loved Hawaii, Disney, and country music.” she said.

“She was the best of the best. She was the hostess with the mostess … the glue who kept our family gatherings together. She will be greatly missed by us all.”

Her grandmother told WBZ that Rhonda was the “most marvelous person you ever met in your life.”

LeRocque Attended the Concert With Her Family

"Rhonda was the most marvelous person you ever met in your life," – grandmother of #LasVegasShooting victim Rhonda LeRocque @cbsboston #WBZ pic.twitter.com/w763No2Yyh — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) October 2, 2017

LeRocque was at the concert with her husband, Jason, her 6-year-old daughter and her father-in-law, family told Boston 25 News. Her father-in-law had just left the concert with LeRocque’s 6-year-old daughter when the shooting started.

LeRocque was shot in the back of the head, according to family.

“[Her husband] thought she ducked and she didn’t she was caught in the back of the head,” Rhonda’s half-sister Jennifer Zeleneski told the news outlet.

“This is just ridiculous I could understand if one person did something to somebody but this person went on killed so many people he didn’t know for no reason it just didn’t make sense,” Zeleneski said.

LeRocque Had Been Married for 20 Years

“She was the heart and soul of our family.” Las Vegas victim Rhonda LeRocque grew up in Lowell and lived in Tewksbury. 11pm @nbcboston. pic.twitter.com/HpE69uzXHY — Michael Rosenfield (@MikeRNBCBoston) October 3, 2017

LeRocque had been married to her husband Jason for 20 years. The two met at a Jehovah’s Witness worship meeting where Jason served as a minister.

Her husband was not injured during the shooting.

LeRocque’s Family Is Asking for Prayers

My heart aches for family,friends of Rhonda LeRocque.Tewksbury resident was killed in Las Vegas. "She was the heart of our family" @boston25 pic.twitter.com/PV62GAPOfD — Stephanie Coueignoux (@StephanieCNews) October 2, 2017

Rhonda, who was the oldest of four girls in her family, is described “as close to perfection as you can get.”

LeRocque’s sister, Korina Champagne, said in a Facebook post on Monday that her heart was broken.

“My Beautiful Sister Rhonda LeRocque lost her life in the Las Vegas mass shooting,” Korina Champagne posted. “My heart is broken, I’m numb, I feel paralyzed. This doesn’t seem real. All I can do is turn to God’s Word for comfort, just as she would want me to. May shec rest now until her name is called and she is awakened in paradise.”

She added a Bible passage to the end of her Facebook post, “Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out, those who did good things to a resurrection of life, and those who practiced vile things to a resurrection of judgment.”

The Las Vegas Shooting Is the Deadliest U.S. Shooting

In the deadliest mass shooting in recent American history, more than 59 people, including an off-duty Las Vegas police officer were killed in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Associated Press reports that about 22,000 country music fans were in the crowd when the shooting began.

Headliner Jason Aldean was on the stage when shots rang out. A video posted on social media captured the moment the gunshots began, forcing Aldean to stop mid-song and leave the stage.

Witnesses reported that a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino. Police later found the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, dead in a Mandalay Bay hotel room where he had at least 10 rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.