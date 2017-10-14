Santa Rosa Fire Map Update: Find Your Neighborhood Damage

CalFire

As the California wildfires continue to rage, the City of Santa Rosa has released an interactive, neighborhood-level map that allows you to see whether individual houses were destroyed. The death toll from the California wildfires, including the Tubbs Fire, was at least 34 people on October 14, with more than 5,700 structures destroyed.

You can see the neighborhood damage map here.

UPDATE – Type three Strike Team has been put to work North east of Santa Rosa on the Pocket Fire. pic.twitter.com/Lapi2QwFor — Eastside Firefighter (@IAFF2878) October 14, 2017

See the state fire map here. Calpoto also has a very detailed burn map of the Tubbs Fire.

As of October 14, the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa was 44 percent contained and had burned more than 35,000 acres.

This is also a good map for assessing the fire’s updated location. Here’s how the map looked on October 14:

This was the evacuation zone for the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa as of October 14.

REPEAT: MANDATORY EVACUATION as of 4:45am All areas & roads north and south off of HWY 12 between Adobe Canyon Rd & Calistoga Rd #NunsFire pic.twitter.com/haMTwc8Unk — Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) October 14, 2017

This map from CalFire shows the location of the active wildfires in the Wine Country.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department listed these evacuation zones on October 14:

MANDATORY EVACUATION AREAS

“Mandatory Evacuation means that you need to LEAVE IMMEDIATELY!

NEW- All residents between Calistoga Road and Adobe Canyon Road, and to the north and south of Hwy 12, this includes, Skyhawk, Mountain Hawk, Adobe Canyon and most of Rincon Valley

Annadel Heights area, bordered north by Parktrail Drive and west by Summerfield Road

Oakmont

Cross Creek Road

Sky Farm Drive Neighborhood

Saint Andrews Drive

Fountaingrove Parkway from Mendocino Ave to Daybreak Ct

Coffey Park Area between SMART Rail and Industrial and from City Limits north to Piner Rd”

The department also said, “The County of Sonoma and the City of Santa Rosa are opening a Local Assistance Center (LAC) in partnership with FEMA and the California Office of Emergency Services on Saturday morning. The LAC is a one-stop-shop with critical services for residents who have been impacted by the fires. The LAC will be open from 9:00am to 7:00pm for at least two weeks and likely longer at the Press Democrat building in downtown Santa Rosa at 427 Mendocino Ave. between Ross and 5th Streets. Parking is free off of B St. in the city lot. The site is wheelchair accessible. Spanish translators and a children’s play area will be available.”

CalFire reported on October 14, “Nuns Fire: Overnight wind conditions pushed the fire in two directions towards the Oakmont community in Santa Rosa and areas northeast in the city of Sonoma. Moderate fire behavior increased overnight dues to the winds on the South and Western Portions of the fire.

Pocket Fire: The fire continues to progress across the slope to the east with head.

Tubbs Fire: The most active portion of the fire is still the north-eastern portion around Red Hill and Mount Saint Helena. The fire continues to flank and make short uphill runs around to the north.”