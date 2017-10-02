Stephen C. Paddock Does NOT Have a Facebook Profile

If you are looking for the Facebook profile of Stephen C. Paddock, the mass shooter from the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, you will not find it. Paddock does not have a Facebook account, though some of his relatives do. Brother Eric Paddock’s Facebook profile can be viewed by clicking here. Additional members of the Paddock family are listed in his friends section.

Eric Paddock has spoken with Daily Mail about the horrific incident and his brother, saying he and his family are dumbfounded over Stephen Paddock’s actions. He has also said that the family fears being attacked by the public over the tragic shooting. View a screenshot of Eric Paddock’s Facebook profile below.

There has been a photo of Stephen Paddock, which was obtained via Facebook, posted online and this pic can be viewed at the top of this article.

At the time of the shooting, country star Jason Aldean was performing one of his songs on stage, with his wife, crew and fellow artist Jake Owen watching from the stage as well. As soon as Aldean realized that bullets were flying, he fled the stage for safety. Shooter Stephen C. Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, from a hotel room. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said during a press conference, that at least 10 rifles were found in the hotel room.

Reports that gunman Paddock was acting on behalf of ISIS have begun to spread after the Associated Press released the below tweet.

BREAKING: Without providing evidence, Islamic State claims Las Vegas attack, says shooter converted to Islam months ago. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2017

President Donald Trump will be speaking about the shooting this morning and we will continue to update.

For more news on the Las Vegas Shooting: