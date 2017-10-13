Stephen Paddock: Brain Is Subject of Microscopic Study

Getty

The brain of Stephen Paddock, the 64-year-old man who killed 58 people and wounded hundreds in Las Vegas October 1, is the subject of a microscopic study, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters at a news conference October 13.

On autopsy on suspect's brain: "It is yet to be known whether there were any abnormalities to be presented." Further tests taking place. pic.twitter.com/GWHTIRwIoI — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 13, 2017

Lombardo said that although no abnormalities in Paddock’s brain were seen at the time of autopsy, a microscopic evaluation will determine if even small-level abnormalities can be seen, eluding that authorities still are unclear of the madman’s motive. The brain was shipped to an unknown facility for further studies.

Friday 13th: Clueless Vegas Sheriff & FBI Remove Shooter Stephen Paddock’s Brain To Test For Rampage Motive https://t.co/1s3rBMB0Z5 pic.twitter.com/aklePOYF6E — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) October 13, 2017

Lombardo also stated that investigators have “no intelligence or evidence the suspect was linked or had affiliation with any known terrorist groups or ideologies,” and further “do not believe there is one particular event in the suspect’s life for us to key in on.”

Though not a lot of information about Paddock’s psychological health has been released, he was prescribed anti-anxiety medication in June, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, testified he wagered $1 million a night and took Valium for anxiousness in 2013. https://t.co/u7EfxnxdM8 pic.twitter.com/8aAGQgGBBv — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) October 9, 2017

The newspaper stated that “records from the Nevada Prescription Monitoring Program obtained Tuesday show Paddock was prescribed 50 10-milligram diazepam tablets by Henderson physician Dr. Steven Winkler on June 21.”

The brand name for diazepam is Valium, which runs the risk of causing aggressive behavior in some people according to benzo.org.uk, who cited examples of the drug and similar classes of medications in connection with aggression for those who were reportedly taking it.

Diazepam is in a class of medications called benzodiazepines, often referred to as “benzos,” which include such drugs as Ativan, Xanax and Valium. According to Rxlist.com, benzodiazepines, prescribed for anxiety, seizures and sleeping problems, are described as the following: