Stephen Paddock Kids: Las Vegas Shooter Had NO Children

Stephen Paddock, the man responsible for claiming the lives of 58 innocent people on Sunday evening at a mass shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas, had no children.

Paddock was married and divorced twice. His first marriage lasted from 1977 to 1979. He then remarried in 1985. Paddock’s second ex-wife, who the LA Times has identified as Peggy Paddock, told Los Angeles police that the couple divorced 27 years ago after being married for six years. They had no children together and have remained out of contact.

Peggy, 63, currently lives in Cerritos, California. Speaking outside her home on Monday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cort Bishop said, “She hasn’t had any recent contact with him at all. It’s been many, many years.”

News media reportedly began to show up at Peggy Paddock’s door, at which point she called the police to act as a buffer. “She’s adamant 100% that she doesn’t want to make any comment,” Bishop told reporters.

Stephen Paddock’s brother Eric said the last time he spoke to Stephen was when his brother texted him to find out how their mother was doing. Clearly dumbfounded, Eric addressed reporters outside his home on Monday, saying, “There’s absolutely no way I could conceive that my brother would shoot a bunch of people that he didn’t know.”

Stephen Paddock’s father has been identified as a con artist and bank robber who spent years on FBI’s Most-Wanted List. Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, according to the New York Times, was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, in 1926. He spent time in jail in 1946 for stealing cars, and in 1953, he was imprisoned again for a fraudulent check scheme, according to an Associated Press report. An FBI poster described Benjamin Paddock as being “diagnosed as psychopathic” and reported to have had “suicidal tendencies.”

Speaking to reporters, Eric Paddock said that he and Stephen did not know their father. “I didn’t know him. We didn’t know him,” Eric Paddock said. “He was never with my mom. I was born on the run and that’s the last time he was ever associated with by our family.”

