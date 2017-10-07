Stephen Paddock’s Note Contained a Mysterious ‘Series of Numbers’

We demand to know the motive! What did Stephen Paddock write on this sheet of paper weighed down with tape and next to pen? IMPORTANT NOTE!😒 pic.twitter.com/1oyQ9VwgRM — Vladimir Bilenjki (@bilenjki) October 4, 2017

Stephen Paddock has been identified as the gunman in the Las Vegas concert shooting that took place during the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, October, 1. Investigators have been working diligently to piece together information and clues as they try to figure out Paddock’s motive. So far, however, they have not had any luck in doing so.

Photos of the crime scene were leaked online just days after the massacre. In those photos, a piece of white paper sitting atop a side table inside Paddock’s suite at Mandalay Bay was spotted. It is unknown what was on that piece of paper, however, police have since confirmed that they did find a note of sorts in Paddock’s room.

On October 6, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill revealed that said note had some type of strange message on it, in the form of a numeric series, according to People Magazine. McMahill did not say what the numbers were or speculate as to their potential meaning.

“In the past, terror attacks or mass murder motive was made very clear by a note that was left, by a social media post, by a telephone call that was made, by investigators mining computer data. Today, in our investigation, we don’t have any of that uncovered. I wish we did. We will and are continuing to investigate with great tenacity and hope to arrive at an answer,” Undersheriff McMahill said during a press conference.

You can watch that press conference in full below.

A total of 58 people lost their lives and an additional 500+ people were left injured after Paddock opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 from his 32nd floor hotel room window. Police found Paddock dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot upon entering his suite.

In addition to the note, police found over a dozen weapons in Paddock’s room.

Anyone with evidence of or information about the shooting should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.