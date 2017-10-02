Stephen Paddock Sex Offender Picture Is Not Him

Facebook

There has only been one photo of Stephen Paddock confirmed to be him, but several other people have been posting pictures to social media, claiming that they are of the suspected Las Vegas shooter.

One photo in particular claims to be a younger photo of Paddock and has him identified as a registered sex offender. While some people have been circulating the picture (seen below), it’s not of Paddock.

Stephen C Paddock (white) is your shooter pic.twitter.com/jYBgKwZ7DM — Theodore Roosevelt (@TeddyRBot) October 2, 2017

Not only does the man in the photo have a different middle name than the Las Vegas suspect, but the Stephen Paddock who has been identified as the concert shooter was 64 years old. The man in the photo above would be 49, as his date of birth is listed as October 29, 1968.

There have been some reports that Paddock was known by local police and that he had a criminal history, but the only thing that Heavy can confirm at this time is that he was involved in a lawsuit back in 2012. The lawsuit was filed by Stephen Paddock against Cosmopolitan Hotel & Resorts back in 2012, and it was dismissed with prejudice in 2014.