PHOTO: Stephen Paddock’s Possible Suicide Note Left in Hotel Room

We demand to know the motive! What did Stephen Paddock write on this sheet of paper weighed down with tape and next to pen? IMPORTANT NOTE!😒 pic.twitter.com/1oyQ9VwgRM — Vladimir Bilenjki (@bilenjki) October 4, 2017

Photos from Stephen Paddock’s Las Vegas hotel room were leaked to the media this week. The pictures have been posted by various news outlets and have been circulating on social media over the past two days. Some people have noticed that there appears to be a note of some kind that was found inside of Paddock’s Mandalay Bay suite.

As you can see in the photo above, there is a white piece of paper on a side table next to a chair in front of the hotel room windows. The piece of paper is being held down by a roll of lime green tape, perhaps so that it wouldn’t blow away. It also looks like there is a pen next to the sheet of paper. Even if you zoom in on the photo, however, you can’t see if there is any writing on the paper.

Law enforcement has not confirmed whether Paddock left a note in his room and his motive for Sunday night’s massacre is unclear at this time. Police say that Paddock had several weapons in his hotel room. He fired from the windows of his suite, taking aim at the 22,000 concertgoers attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival (country music), located across the street from the hotel. The shooting left 58 people dead and over 500 people injured.

Numerous details about Paddock have been uncovered over the past several days. For example, he was said to be a multimillionaire who owned two planes. Also, he used to work for the IRS and was previously a letter carrier for the United States Post Office. However, these details do not explain what caused this man to claim the lives of innocent people.

Law enforcement and the general public continue to search for a motive as the investigation into the shooting continues.

“Las Vegas sheriff Joseph Lombardo said he is ‘absolutely’ confident investigators will establish why the big-spending gambler carried out the attack — the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history,” reports Metro UK.