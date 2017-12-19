Kimberlee Graves Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook/Kimberlee Graves

Police in Colorado say the home of a missing mother was found thrashed and that her car has been found abandoned in a parking garage. According to the Fort Collins Police Department, Kimberlee Graves, 41, was last seen on December 4 at home in the town. On December 8, a friend asked authorities to perform a welfare check at Graves’ home. There was no answer at her home.

On December 10, that friend went into Graves’ home and found that he place had been thrashed. She then called the Fort Collins Police Department again. Three days later, Graves’ SUV, a red Rav4, was located in a parking garage. On her Facebook page, Graves says that she is a certified massage therapist. Cops have said, “While detectives have not found evidence of injury, the suspicious circumstances have caused concern for her safety.”

Anybody with any information about Graves’ whereabouts is asked to call Fort Collins Police Services at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Are Only Looking for Graves Right Now

Graves’ friend, Daniel Cordova, told NBC Denver that police have been at the missing woman’s home “around-the-clock for about four days straight.” The station also reports that despite the fact that Graves is the mother of a son and a daughter, the search at the moment only involves Graves. Fort Collins police spokesperson Kate Kimble told NBC Denver, “There’s no evidence that would indicate injury to Kimberlee, but because of the kind of suspicious circumstances, we are asking the community’s help to locate her. We need to cast the nest a little wider to find out if anyone in the community might know where she might be.”

2. Graves Describes Herself as an ‘Active Member of the Fort Collins Community’

Police evidence tape seals the front door of Kimberlee Graves’ home. She’s been missing since the beginning of December. Police say her home was ransacked & her car found abandoned a mile from her home #KDVR pic.twitter.com/KPNTDQAGfK — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) December 18, 2017

On her LinkedIn page, Graves describes herself as an “active member of the Fort Collins community.” Since 2011, Graves has been the owner of Spirit Tree Massage in the town. Graves writes on her page, “Being an active member of the Fort Collins community, I strive to build a healthier community through communicative outcome based bodywork. Rejuvenate yourself with the healing power of massage!” Graves has an associates in therapeutic massage from the Institute of Business and Medical Careers.

While on Facebook, Graves says she is originally from La Crescenta, California, where she graduated from Crescenta Valley Senior High. Graves say in her intro section that she is “a mother, a work in progress, a divine masterpiece, a survivor, an enlightened romantic.”

3. Graves’ Family & Friends Are Pleading With Her to Make Contact

Daniel Cordova told NBC Denver, “I keep sharing her stuff on Facebook and put it out there.” While members of Graves’ family and other friends have taken to Facebook to plead for her safe return. Graves’ sister, Samantha Kyle wrote, “Please share….my sister is missing and has been for almost 2 weeks….please share!!! Kimberlee Graves please come back….we are all so worried and love you! please call Ft Collins Police department if you have seen or talked to her!”

4. Daniel Cordova Says That Someone Keyed ‘Bad Words’ on to Graves’ Door

Daniel Cordova described Graves as being “too friendly” in an interview with KDVR. Cordova added, “People in her house all the time. She had a nice 2015 RAV4 and she would just let people drive it. Next thing I know it was side swiped, the window was broken out. I see someone keyed bad words into her door. I kind of got onto her about trusting people too much and now look. I’m just really concerned. I’m curious what happened to my friend. I heard about it when detectives came over to ask me questions — when is the last time I’d seen her, do I know the people that go over there, couple questions, that’s about it.”

5. Graves Wrote a Poem About Losing Her Son Due to Addiction

On September 13, Graves wrote a long poem on Facebook page where she spoke about losing custody of her son, Zane. Graves says that she lost her son around the same time she was battling addiction. Here is the poem in full: