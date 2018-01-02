Will it Snow in Florida? Weather System Brings Cold to Sunshine State

A major snowstorm could hit the northeast United States by the end of the week, potentially bringing up to a foot of snow — or more — in parts of northern Virginia all the way north to Maine. This weather system is so large, in fact, that weather from Florida to Canada will be affected. That said, the big question remains: Will it snow in Florida?
“Regardless, as the storm strengthens, winds will increase hundreds of miles away from the center of the circulation beginning Wednesday and Wednesday night. Blustery and cold conditions are in store as far south as Florida, the Bahamas, and Cuba,” reports Accuweather.
On January 1, 2018, the National Weather Service posted the following map, showing that areas in central and northern Florida will see some serious freezing. The map also suggests that accumulating snow is “possible.”
The weather forecast does not predict several inches of snow, but some meteorologists in the Sunshine State say that it wouldn’t be out of the question to see some of that powdery goodness. Not only is the weather mass over the United States completely unstable, but the temperatures in some Florida cities will be hovering around freezing (some will even dip below). This suggests that any precipitation in the air could fall as snow.
Tampa-area meteorologist Denis Philips has been talking quite a bit about the possibility of snow in Florida this winter.
“For a lot of us, It’s kind of fun to think about the prospects of “snow” in Florida. We had chances about 5 years ago, when the GFS actually showed a bit of it “sticking”. It didn’t happen. This time, the Euro shows a slight, repeat, SLIGHT chance for a couple of snowflakes on Wednesday. Doubtful, but not impossible. See the dotted blue line? That’s what we call the 540 line, or the “rain/snow” line. If everything set up, look North of that line. Doubtful? Yes. Still, kind of fun to think about,” Philips posted on Facebook last week.
In Miami, the lowest temperature expected this week is 42 degrees. In Tampa, the lowest temperature is 35. Orlando will see a low of 33 a couple of days this week while Jacksonville and Tallahassee will see low temps in the 20s!
While it’s fairly rare for central and southern Florida to see snowflakes, there might be some serious flakes flying in Tampa, Orlando, Lakeland, and even Daytona Beach. Further north, the chance of snow goes up in a pretty major way. According to the map below, areas from Gainesville to Jacksonville will be seeing rain changing to snow.
Florida residents and Snow Birds seem to have mixed reactions to just the thought of the white stuff. While some Floridians are thrilled to have some cooler weather moving in, others (especially those who moved to the southern state from snow-prone states) aren’t looking forward to seeing even one flake.
As far as actual accumulation goes, meteorologists haven’t put together any kind of map for that just yet. If the cold really settles in, there’s a good chance that some areas will see a couple of inches. Enough to have to buy a shovel? Maybe. However, temps during the day will still be in the 50s, so any snow that Florida sees will melt rather quickly.
Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law
CHRIST HAS REDEEMED us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us.
What was that curse?
It is recorded in Deuteronomy, chapter 28, where we are told that the following
diseases came upon the people because of disobedience to God’s law: pestilence,
consumption (or tuberculosis), fever, inflammation, extreme burning, botch, emerods, scab, itch, blindness, smiting in the knee and in the leg, and failing of the eyes.
If your case has not been definitely stated in this list, then listen to verses 60-61 of
this chapter: all the diseases of Egypt, and also every sickness and every disease which is not written in the book of this law.
These words include you and your case, Redeemed from Curses.
Paul says that Christ redeemed us from this curse of the law, because he was made a curse for us. The curse of the law includes all diseases, every sickness, and every plague known throughout the history of the world.
In order for Christ to redeem us from this terrible curse of the law, He was made a
curse for us; that is, He bore for us the punishment prescribed by the law. That is why He had to take our infirmities, and bear our sicknesses.
Adam and Eve sold us into slavery to the devil and put us in bondage to his power,
under his jurisdiction. But Christ has redeemed us. He has bought us back.
He has purchased us with the price of His own body and blood, and freed us. You are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.
Abundant Life
What a thrill to know that God so loved us that He paid a great price for our
redemption. He gave His Son as our substitute, who assumed our guilt, bore our
judgment and endured our condemnation, in order to absolve us of all debt and obligation to Satan’s regime, so that we could be restored to God as though no sin had ever been committed. He legally redeemed us. He proved how much He values us and wants to be able to share His best with us – His abundant life.
God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son.
That was the kind of love we cannot understand God’s love.
Salvation is your emancipation from everything outside God’s will for humankind.
Now you can act accordingly. You may speak the language of a winner.
Confess your freedom, instead of your bondage. Confess: With his stripes, I am healed, instead of your sickness. Confess your redemption from all disease. Confess that your redemption is complete – from sin and sickness.
Confess that Satan’s dominion over you ended at Calvary, because it was there that
God freed you. God’s word states all of this, so confess it.
Slaves Set Free
When the slaves in the United States were emancipated, they were still living in slaves’ quarters. They still looked like slaves. They still felt like slaves. But when they heard the Emancipation Proclamation read, they had a legal right to say, “I am free,” and to act on that liberty.
Believe in your proclamation of freedom: Stand fast therefore in the liberty by which
Christ has made us free
You are free. Confess that. Tell the devil that you have found the truth. He has
known it all the time, but has lied to you and blinded your eyes to it. He has kept you
from knowing your legal rights in Christ, your redeemer. The god of this world (Satan)
has blinded the minds of them which believe not.
Tell Satan you have found the truth – the truth that sets you free from him. Let him
know, by your confession of God’s word, that you are free from his dominion and that you know it.
The statement, He (Jesus) has borne our griefs (sicknesses), and carried our sorrows (diseases), is God’s check for your perfect healing. Endorse that check with your confession, and perfect health will be manifested in your body.
An End to Chronic Ailments
The diseases of your body were laid on Jesus. You need never bear them, because He has borne them for you. All you need to do is believe this and begin to confess it.
Refuse to allow sickness to stay in your body, because you were healed with His (Jesus’) stripes.
If Christians would believe this, it would be the end of so-called chronic ailments in
their bodies. Always remember: Satan is a deceiver, a liar.
Sickness, disease, sin, and infirmities, all were laid on Christ. He bore them. He
carried them away, leaving us free and well. We should rejoice in this liberty of ours.
Redemption has not become a reality to many. It has been only a theory, a doctrine,
or a creed. Satan has taken advantage of this lack of understanding.
We are redeemed from all the power of Satan. That means we are bought back from
the hand of the enemy. We are born again. We are the new creation. We are freed
from the kingdom of darkness. We are no longer slaves of Satan. Sin and sickness no longer rule over us.
You are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit,
which are God’s.
No Trespassing
How can you glorify God in your body when it is weakened by disease? It is just as
impossible to glorify God properly in your body when it is full of sickness as it is to glorify God in your spirit when it is full of sin.
Tell the devil, “Satan, you are a liar. You know I am redeemed, because I have
accepted Jesus as my redeemer. I am no longer dwelling on your territory, and you have no legal right to trespass on my property. It is no longer yours, neither is it under your jurisdiction. I have been redeemed from your authority by Jesus Christ.”
Say to your enemy, “This sickness you have put on me was cursed on the cross of
Calvary for me, and you know that I do not have to bear it. I command you, in Jesus
Christ’s name, to leave my body. I am free from your curse, for it is written: With his
stripes, I am healed, so I am healed. God said so. Satan, you are a liar; your pains are lies, your symptoms are lies, and your words are lies. You are the father of lies, Jesus said you are.” Then, thank the Lord for your deliverance.
Satan knows all of that. It is only when he knows that you have discovered it that he
must respect your words. So few realize that they are free from the dominion of Satan. He knows it, but until you discover it, he will continue his assault on your life. Many have died prematurely because they have not known their rights in Christ.
Crucified, Buried, and Raised With Christ
When Jesus was crucified, we were crucified with Him. I am crucified with Christ.
When Jesus was buried, we were buried with him.
When Jesus arose from the grave as conqueror, we arose with Him. He has quickened us together with Christ; and has raised us up together in Christ.
When Jesus went back to the throne and sat on the right hand of God, (He) made us
sit together (with Him) in heavenly places.
We are his (God’s) workmanship, created in Christ Jesus. Through Jesus Christ, God
made us what we are – a new creation.
If any one be in Christ, that person is a new creature; old things are passed away;
behold, all things are become new.
We are now a new creature, made in the likeness of God, through the power of Jesus
Christ. God gives us His nature, His love, His faith, His life, His Spirit, His power. We
are re-created.
All that Jesus did was for us. Everything He conquered was for us. He had no need
to conquer Satan for Himself.
He had no sins of His own to carry away, because He had no sin until He took our sins
He did this for us.
He had no need to put away sickness for Himself, because He had no sickness until He
was made sick for us. He did this for us. He conquered for us; and now that we are
recreated in Christ Jesus and are made partakers with Him, we become conquerors
through Him.
In all these things, Paul says, we are more than conquerors, through him that loved us.
All Was for Us
All that Jesus did was for us, and we are now partakers of His victory.
We were captives, but Christ has freed us from captivity.
We were cursed by sin and sickness; but Christ, our redeemer, has freed us from that
curse and loosed us from its dominion.
We were weak, but the Lord has become our strength, so now we are strong.
We were bound and imprisoned, but Christ has freed us from slavery.
We were sick, but Christ has home our sicknesses and carried them away, so now, with his stripes we are healed.
Remember, you were slaves of Satan. You were bound by sin and sin’s penalty,
sickness. You were subject to Satan’s authority. But now you are free. You now have
Christ’s emancipation proclamation – the Bible – and it is YOURS.
Do not be a slave any longer. Do like the slaves in the United Sates did when they
heard their Emancipation Proclamation read: Claim your liberty; act on your deliverance.
You are free. Shout your freedom. Confess your freedom. Believe in your freedom.
Redemption is a fact. Act on your liberty. Your bondage is past. Your prison is open.
Your freedom is granted.
The Spirit of the Lord God is on me; because the Lord has anointed me to preach good tidings to the meek; he has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captive, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound.20 Moffatt’s Translation reads: to tell prisoners they are free, to tell captives they are released.
DEAR AMERICANS,
MY MOTHER ASKED A DOUBT ,,,,
HER SON IS UNMARRIED AND HER ANOTHER SON’S HAND IS HANDICAPPED BY DOCTORS WHILE TAMING HIM OUT FROM HIS MOTHERS WOMB,,
MY MOTHER ASKED IF IT A CURSE?
THE ABOVE IS THE ANSWER.
PLEASE READ IT AND SEE HOW SWEET IS GOD’S MEDITATION.
GOD BLESS YOU.
(PLEASE DO NOT DISCLOSE OUR IDENTITY EVER.)
GOD BE WITH YOU.
JESUS LOVES YOU,
HAPPY NEW YEAR 2018.