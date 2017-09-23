Thunder Roster & Starting Lineup After Carmelo Anthony Trade

Getty

The Oklahoma City Thunder are making big moves this offseason in an attempt to make themselves legitimate NBA Championship contenders. After this most recent move, paired with the trade for Paul George earlier this offseason, it’s safe to say that they’ve accomplished that.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Thunder have struck a deal with the New York Knicks to bring Carmelo Anthony to town.

New York has agreed to a deal to send Carmelo Anthony to OKC for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

Sources: OKC will send New York a 2018 second-round pick via Chicago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

The deal is a huge one, as it now gives the Thunder one of the most powerful offensive units in the NBA, with Russell Westbrook, George and now Anthony. Over the span of these two trades, they’ve traded Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis for Anthony and George, which is pretty amazing.

Let’s take a look at the Thunder’s updated roster and starting lineup after the trade.

Thunder Roster After Trade for Anthony

C- Steven Adams, Dakari Johnson

PF- Patrick Patterson, Josh Huestis, Nick Collison

SF- Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, Kyle Singler, Jerami Grant

SG- Andre Roberson, Alex Abrines, Terrance Ferguson, Daniel Hamilton

PG- Russell Westbrook, Raymond Felton, Semaj Christon

As if the trade of Anthony to the Thunder wasn’t interesting enough, ESPN’s Ian Begley points out that the Knicks season opener is in Oklahoma City as well.