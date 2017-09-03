What Football Games Are on TV Today, September 3?

Getty

The NFL preseason ended on August 31, meaning pro football fans will have to wait until this Thursday for the next NFL game. There is good news as there are three college football games today with two major FBS game tonight. It will be the final Sunday without the NFL until 2018.

South Carolina State takes on Southern at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN 2. You will want to get two screens going for tonight’s contests which both kick off at the same time (7:30 p.m.).

Texas A&M squares off with UCLA at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on FOX. Virginia Tech battles West Virginia on ABC at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

In a recent interview with Heavy, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit noted UCLA could be one of the sleeper teams this season.

You could say the same for UCLA. Another team that has a big brand name that not many people are expecting much from them. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Josh Rosen. If they can get off to a good start with a win against [Texas] A&M they could be one of those teams.

Click here to read the entire interview.

The game features UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen who in the running to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Herbstreit explained Rosen has not had the kind of college career many expected.

Josh Rosen was the guy that came out of high school and everyone thought, ‘Okay, three years [off to the NFL]. He is brought down from the NFL gods to be an NFL quarterback on Sunday.’ Things have not gone his way the first couple years with some injuries, and UCLA has not been able to be the program that people thought they might be.

West Virginia and Virginia Tech was once a major rivalry before the two teams stopped playing. The Mountaineers and Hokies have not played since 2005. Virginia Tech won the last two contests.

The game used to be played annually, but is no longer part of the regular schedule. The next matchup takes place in 2021. Former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer spoke with The Virginian-Pilot on his desire to see the game played every year.

“I think it’s a game that needs to be played as often as possible, because you’re the next state over and we both have great fan bases,” Beamer told The Virginian-Pilot. “They’re going to fill our stadium and we’re going to fill their stadium. There are so many positives about playing this game …”

To recap, here are the three football games on today’s slate:

South Carolina State at Southern 2:30 p.m. Eastern ESPN 2

Texas A&M at UCLA 7:30 p.m. Eastern FOX

Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia 7:30 p.m. ABC