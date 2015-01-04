Peter Thomas, Cynthia Bailey’s Husband – ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Peter Thomas

Peter Thomas is the husband of Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey. We watched the couple when they had financial issues before their wedding at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History and as Bailey's family tried to sabotage their wedding. Bailey's mother and sister almost hid the couple's marriage license so that they wouldn't be able to marry. Since then, Thomas' relationship with the Bailey family has slowly begun to heal. Bailey has one child, a daughter named Noelle Robinson, and Thomas gets along very well with Noelle's biological father Leon. Thomas also is good friends with Bailey's RHOA co-star Phaedra Parks' estranged husband Apollo Nida. In October 2014, false reports came out that Thomas was arrested in connection with Nida's fraud case, but this was proven to be untrue and Thomas was livid. For all the facts on Nida and his case, click here.

Thomas' Business Ups And Downs

When Thomas is not appearing on RHOA, he works as an entrepreneur and we've seen him open several businesses over the last couple years, including his night spot Bar One. Thomas also has a coffee line called Peter's Brew that recently launched. Thomas' current net worth is listed at an estimated $100,000, but in 2014, a lawsuit came out that Thomas owed the same amount of money, $100,000, in unpaid rent. Thomas has responded to the news, insisting that the lawsuit is a misunderstanding. Radio TV Talk reported: His landlord, Eloshua Elliott and Showtime Cafe, filed a complaint in Fulton County superior court saying Thomas owes more than $100,000. The charges: “defendant breached a lease agreement by failing to pay rent and other fees including late fees, bank charges, real estate property taxes and unpaid utilities.” The lawsuit said Thomas hasn’t paid his rent of $10,000 a month since March, 2013 through the end of the year. (Late fees are another $5,000.) Elliott also separately filed a complaint against Thomas’ entertainment group for the property across the street at 670 Memorial Drive which houses the Bailey Agency, Bailey’s modeling and talent company. There, he owes more than $29,000, the complaint said. One thing about Thomas is that whether his businesses fail or succeed, he never gives up and he continues to strive for excellence.

