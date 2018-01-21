SAG Awards 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

TBS & TNT Networks

The 2018 SAG Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m.PT and actress Kristen Bell is the show host. The awards show will actually be airing on multiple networks as well as several websites. Bustle reports that the awards will broadcast on PEOPLE TV, Twitter, Facebook Live, Direct TV Now, the TNT website, Hulu, SAG Awards site, In Style and Time.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, but you want to watch the awards show on some of the official live stream options, you can watch a stream for the SAG Awards online, on your phone or on another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, allowing you can watch tonight’s show for free:

DirecTV Now: TBS and TNT are included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: TBS and TNT are included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages, which cost $20 and $25 per month, respectively. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

For those who have Sling or would like to try a 7-day free streaming trial and you’re interested in watching the show, not only will you gain access to TNT and TBS channels, you will also be getting access to a broad range of cable channels, including ESPN and CNN as well, so Sling is a good way to go.

At tonight’s awards show, actor Morgan Freeman will be taking home the Life Achievement Award. In addition, the event will be taking the Time’s Up movement to a new level, with a focus on women in the entertainment industry. SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell stated to Entertainment Weekly that, “Our women are very famous and yet they face the issues that women across this country do, which is they don’t have equality in income. They don’t have creative equality. And they have the same kind of safety issues that other women have been facing. “We just thought we wanted to acknowledge as many wonderful women on our stage this year as we could, while we’re celebrating the best performances by women and men of the year.”

In addition to the 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live showing of the SAG Awards tonight, the TNT network will feature an encore presentation of the event from 11:15 p.m. – 1:15 a.m. ET. And, following the initial SAG Awards showing, new show The Alienist will have a sneak peek air directly after the show on both TBS and TNT.