Are Anfisa Arkhipchenko & Jorge Nava Divorced on ’90 Day Fiance’?

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Jorge Nava is exploring divorce with wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko. So, does this mean the rocky couple have finally broken up for good? Nope. On May 19, 2018, Arkhipchenko posted a photo of herself with Nava on her Instagram account, and with the pic, was the caption, “Happy wife, happy life,” along with a heart emoji. It’s safe to say they are still together.

There have been no reports that the couple has officially called off their marriage either, but there is something on the show this season that may definitely create issues in the relationship. According to In Touch Weekly, in a promo video for the show, Nava is seen talking on the phone with a mystery woman, while Arkhipchenko listens. On the phone, Nava says that he is willing to take a DNA test in order to prove whether or not he was the father of her daughter. The woman on the phone screams that she’s told him to get a DNA test many times. So, it’s possible that Nava cheated on his wife or he had sex with a woman when he and his wife were on the outs. Or, perhaps Nava conceived the child before he even met Arkhipchenko. The age of the little girl has not yet been revealed.

Nava and Arkhipchenko have gone through many fights and separations throughout their union together, which has been on full display for viewers across the nation. Arkhipchenko tells the cameras that if Nava is the father of this woman’s child, she wants nothing to do with her husband anymore.

Another problem the couple has, as they discuss in therapy together, is that Arkhipchenko is alone in America. All of her family is overseas, so she has no support.

Throughout their time on the show, Arkhipchenko has pushed Nava to buy her luxury items, handbags, and cosmetic treatments. But, Nava actually put himself in debt trying to give her these things. With Nava’s financial promises unable to be kept, Arkhipchenko grew angry and would lash out. She also said that if Nava couldn’t keep her in the lifestyle she desired, she wouldn’t want to be with him.

Nava was reportedly misleading when he met Arkhipchenko online, promising her luxury goods and gifts. Arkhipchenko has been dubbed a “gold digger” by many viewers, including Nava’s family members, who have been vocal about their disdain for Arkhipchenko on the show.

Arkhipchenko’s dream has been to become a model and a famous movie star, as she has said on 90 Day Fiance in the past. And so, in the Fall of 2017, she and Nava reportedly signed with David Weintraub & Dwe talent for management and representation. Arkhipchenko first announced this news on Instagram.

When Nava and Arkhipchenko were first on the show, they said they met on social media, but Empty Lighthouse reports something different, stating that, “According to Stevie Ryan, a podcaster who appears to have sat down with Jorge, the couple didn’t meet on Facebook as they originally said. Instead, Ryan says that Anfisa met Jorge on a cam girl site. And it looks like there’s a video of Anfisa’s “performance” on Pornhub.” Starcasm reported that the couple did meet on a webcam site and that Arkhipchenko has been found on Pornhub in the past.