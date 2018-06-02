Hallmark’s ‘Marrying Mr. Darcy’: Learn All About the Cast & the Movie

Tonight is the first movie in Hallmark’s June Weddings series, Marrying Mr. Darcy. Tonight’s movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Saturday, June 2, 2018. The movie stars Cindy Busby and Ryan Paevey. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Here’s everything you need to know about Marrying Mr. Darcy.

If you miss the premiere, you can watch encores on June 3 at 7 p.m. Eastern, June 9 at 5 p.m., June 10 at 1 p.m., June 23 at 5 p.m., and June 29 at 8 p.m.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Six months after they met at a Washington D.C. dog show, schoolteacher Elizabeth Scott and businessman Donovan Darcy are blissfully in love and newly engaged. With Donovan in agreement, she looks forward to planning a small autumn wedding with the help of her mother, sister, and Donovan’s Aunt Violet. But as the weeks fly by and the arrangements for the wedding grow more elaborate, Elizabeth feels the burden of expectations she will face as Mrs. Darcy. Worse still, Donovan himself is wrapped up in his work and increasingly unavailable to her. Reminded yet again of their differences in background and temperament, Elizabeth can’t help but ask herself: should she marry Mr. Darcy?”

By the way, if you want to see the first movie, Unleashing Mr. Darcy, it will air on June 2 at 7 p.m. Eastern, June 17 at 11 a.m., June 21 at 4 p.m., and June 29 at 6 p.m.

Cindy Busby stars as Elizabeth Scott. Cindy’s numerous acting credits include Bethune, A Life Interrupted, Heartland, Picture, The Vampire Diaries, The Big Year, Supernatural, The LA Complex, The Secret Circle, Rush, Proof, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, Royal Hearts, Date My Dad, Somewhere Between, and more. She grew up in Montreal and currently lives in LA.

Ryan Paevey stars as Donovan Darcy. He’s starring as Detective Nathan West on General Hospital and played the title role in the 2016 Hallmark movie: Unleashing Mr. Darcy, along with starring on Harvest Love. He’s an outdoors enthusiast when he’s not acting. On his days off, he likes to cliff jump and find other adventures. According to his bio “sitting still is not an option.” He also loves all things tech and video games and was featured in Christina Aguilera’s music video Your Body.

Frances Fisher stars as Aunt Violet. She has starred in numerous theatrical productions, both off-Broadway, off-off-Broadway, and more. She also has LA stage credits, along with 99-seat theater productions. On TV and in movies, she also has numerous credits to her name, including Patty Hearst, Unforgiven, True Crime, The Kingdom, Wild America, The Perfect Game, Any Day Now, The Lincoln Lawyer, Titanic, Lucy & Desi, The Seven Year Hitch, Torchwood, The Killing, Eureka, The Shield, Law & Order, Roseanne, The Mentalist, CSI, Castle, The Guiding Light, and much more.

Lini Evans: Linda Scott

Tammy Gillis: Jenna Scott

Elizabeth McLaughlin: Gabrielle Barrow

