Is ‘Elementary’ on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

Elementary fans may be wondering why a new episode of the show isn’t on TV tonight. Unfortunately for viewers, the network has decided to push the next new episode to next week because of tonight’s SCOTUS pick. President Donald Trump is set to deliver an announcement of his Supreme Court pick at 9 p.m. ET and the announcement is only supposed to last about 15-20 minutes. All major networks are scheduled to air the announcement live, which will cut into regular programming. On ABC, The Bachelorette tonight will be paused and will resume immediately following the announcement, airing the episode in its entirety. American Ninja Warrior on NBC will also be interrupted, while FOX will air a repeat of the show 9-1-1 to take up the remaining 9 – 10 p.m. ET spot. West coast time zones will not be affected tonight.

As for CBS’ programming, there is a bit of a difference. Generally, the show Salvation airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, while Elementary follows at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Because of the interruption tonight, CBS will be airing a repeat episode of NCIS: New Orleans from season 4 of the show during the 9 p.m. ET hour slot. Salvation will then be pushed to air a new episode at 10 p.m. ET tonight. This evening’s Salvation is episode 3 of season 2 and the episode is titled “Crimes and Punishment.” The official synopsis of episode 3 states, “Grace is asked to lie under oath; Darius tasks Liam with a dangerous mission; a shocking act of violence plunges the nation into chaos.”

The next new episode of Elementary will not air until July 16, 2018, but it will resume its 10 p.m. ET/PT time slot on that date. The next show is episode 12 of season 6 and it is titled “Meet Your Maker.” The plot description for the episode reads, “Detective Bell considers leaving the NYPD after he is recommended for a once-in-a-lifetime career opportunity; Holmes and Watson investigate the disappearance of a young woman who led a double life as a financial dominatrix.”

For those who would like to watch Elementary episodes online, there are several options for live viewing, whether you do or do not have cable. Read on below for the available ways to watch the show:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch any CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. After getting signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch CBS by using your phone, tablet or via streaming device on the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Salvation live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.