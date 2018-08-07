Brooke Burke Hits Malibu Pool in Purple Bikini

Brooke Burke was spotted poolside in Malibu, wearing a purple bikini. The actress and mother of four was hanging out with her two daughters, Neriah, 18 and Heaven Rain, 11, according to the Daily Mail.

Burke, who will turn 47 next month, isn’t shy about showing off her body. Not only does she eat well and exercise, but she often talks about her routine and how she manages to stay in such great shape.

“I try to get to a Pilates Plus class, which is an intense, fast-paced workout that’s done on a special reformer machine, at least three times a week. I also go to the gym a couple of times. I do 15 minutes on the treadmill, walk­ing at a 3.5-mile-per-hour speed and a 15-grade incline, and then I do the 45-minute head-to-toe workout I designed with trainer Gregory Joujon-Roche for one of my new DVDs. I don’t think you need more than an hour to do cardio and full-body toning. I don’t have three hours a day to devote to my body, but I do have an hour five days a week,” Burke previously told Fitness Magazine.

When asked her “dieting secret,” Burke told the outlet that she “never skips meals.”

Last month, Brooke opened up to People Magazine about her new life post-divorce (she split from husband David Charvet earlier this year). She has focused on “self-care” and has been trying to move on in a positive, healthy way for both herself and her kids.

“I really feel like fitness and health and wellness is an inside job. I think that it’s so important for women to start there, to know how to have self-compassion and to set themselves up for success by staying positive,” Burke told the outlet. “I think a lot of these women may have never carved out time for themselves. As women and mothers, we put everybody before us — work, family, kids. We’re last on the totem pole, if you will. This will be really valuable,” she added.

Burke is hosting a wellness retreat for women this month in Utah. She is also listed as a producer on the show Hidden Heroes.