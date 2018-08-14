Vicki Gunvalson’s Son Michael Wolfsmith & Girlfriend Danielle Golden Are Not Engaged

Vicki Gunvalson pushes for her son, Michael Wolfsmith, to get married to his girlfriend, Danielle Golden, on Real Housewives of Orange County. So, are the two engaged? There have been no reports of an engagement, according to Bustle, though they are living together in San Diego, California. Wolfsmith has followed in the footsteps of Mom Gunvalson, who heads up her company Coto Insurance. He works as the Vice President of Life Insurance for the company, while his mother is President and Founder.

