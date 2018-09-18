Hunt for the Trump Tapes Live Stream: How to Watch Tom Arnold Series Online

Actor and comedian Tom Arnold takes aim at Donald Trump in an attempt to uncover damaging footage and audio recordings in the new appropriately-title series, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold.

The first two episodes of the eight-part series will premiere Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET on Viceland.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Viceland on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Viceland. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Viceland is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Viceland is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.

Preview

One wouldn’t expect Arnold, the 59-year-old actor who has appeared mostly in comedic roles throughout his career, to take on the part of an investigative reporter, but that’s sort of the point.

“No one ever thought of me as an investigative journalist, then again, no one ever thought of Donald Trump as a president,” he says in the show’s opening. “He’s the same kind of old-school dumb ass as I am, and I sure as hell don’t think a guy like me should be president.”

The first episode of the eight-part series features Arnold confronting famed radio host Howard Stern as to why he won’t release past interviews with Trump, while the second features interviews with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penn Jillette and other cast and crew from Trump’s former show The Apprentice.

Arnold has said that if he found any damning tapes or something that would “help our country,” he wouldn’t withhold it, so it’s unlikely that anything major comes out of this series, but it should be an entertaining watch nonetheless.