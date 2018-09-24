How to Watch ‘Magnum PI’ 2018 Premiere Online

The series premiere of the new Magnum PI show airs on Monday, September 24, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the CBS network. For those hoping to watch the show online, but don’t have a cable subscription, there are still several ways to watch the episodes live. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Magnum PI episodes live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Magnum PI live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

For more information on the show, including the show schedule, channel info, cast details and episode descriptions, reads on below.

“MAGNUM PI” 2018 SCHEDULE & TIME: The show premieres on Monday, September 24, 2018, in the 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT time slot on CBS.

“MAGNUM PI” 2018 CAST: The recurring and guest cast members involve some Hawaii Five-O crossover characters. As for the main cast members, they include Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville “Rick” Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang as Detective Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Kumu.

The original Thomas Magnum was played by actor Tom Selleck and the series ran from 1980 to 1988.

“MAGNUM PI” 2018 PLOT SYNOPSIS: Thomas Magnum is a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum has Juliet Higgins and her Dobermans to keep him in line, as well as his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors T.C. and Rick when he needs backup on a job. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Dusseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is on the case.

“MAGNUM PI” 2018 EPISODE 1: “I Saw the Sun Rise” is the title of episode 1. According to Deadline, the first episode opens with Magnum HALO-jumping from space into North Korea, to rescue a family. Viewers then find out that the story is actually being told through a book that was written by a man named Robin Masters, who was a former journalist-turned-author. And now, Masters has brought on Magnum as a live-in security consultant on his property.

“MAGNUM PI” 2018 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 of the show is called “From the Head Down”.

“MAGNUM PI” 2018 EPISODE 3: The third episode of the new show is titled “The Woman Who Never Died”.

“MAGNUM PI” 2018 EPISODE 4: Episode 4 is titled “Six Paintings, One Frame”.

In addition to Magnum PI premiering tonight, there are a ton of big shows set to premiere as well. Dancing With the Stars, The Voice, The Big Bang Theory and The Good Doctor all premiere tonight too.