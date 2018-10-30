Have Olivia Culpo & Danny Amendola Split? What She’s Said So Far

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola might be headed for a split if they haven’t broken up already. The couple broke up shortly after Amendola was traded to the Miami Dolphins but reconciled back in June, and while it appeared as though things were going really well for the two of them, it looks like there’s some serious trouble in paradise.

As Culpo was in Los Angeles preparing for a trip to Australia for a Sports Illustrated photo shoot over the weekend, her on-again boyfriend was living his best life at the beach with Miami news anchor, Bianca Peters.

Her Initial Reaction May Have Been Shared on Twitter

TMZ first published a few photos and even a video that showed Amendola chatting it up with a then-mystery brunette. The same day that the story was published online, Culpo tweeted the word “wow” without any context. You can check out the tweet below.

Wow — Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) October 29, 2018

Then There Was a Comment About Snakes

A short while later, Culpo took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her photo shoot for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. The former Miss Universe looked stunning in a tan two-piece, holding a snake while glaring into the camera.

“Shooting for @si_swimsuit!! I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little girl and today could not have felt more surreal. I still feel like I’m dreaming. Here’s a sneak peak….. I dedicate this to all the snakes,” Culpo captioned the photo, adding in some telling hashtags; a brunette with her arms crossed, a snake, and a red heart. You can check out the post below.

Culpo hasn’t directly responded to the photos of her boyfriend (or ex-boyfriend) out with another woman. However, she does seem to be using the captions on her social media photos to express how she is feeling.

She Said She Just Needs to Cry

On Tuesday, she posted a picture of her adorable nephew, Remy. What she wrote on the photo, however, was very telling.

“I just need to cry and cuddle this face for an entire day,” she wrote.

Culpo has yet to delete photos of Amendola from her Instagram account, but if her social media captions have anything to do with Amendola’s latest beach romp, chances are high that she will make the move soon.

