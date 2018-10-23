How to Watch ‘The Rookie’ Season 1 Online

The Rookie premiered its first season, with Nathan Fillion as the star of the new cop drama. The show airs on Tuesday nights, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT on the ABC network, but for those who want to watch the show and do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch The Rookie live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch The Rookie live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch The Rookie episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

If you would like to watch the show via Amazon, you can purchase all of season 1 for The Rookie, as well as individual episodes, of the show on Amazon. A TV season pass is also available. Find information on how to buy a TV season pass on Amazon here. For those who do have cable TV or cable login information, the ABC network gives you options to watch television shows live online if you sign in with your current TV provider on their ABC Go website.

According to Variety, after the premiere of The Rookie aired, it was reported that the ABC network has already ordered more scripts for the show. The Rookie premiered with 5.4 million viewers.

Episode 2 of the show airs tonight, on October 23, 2018 and the title of the episode is “Crash Course”. The plot description of the episode reads, “Talia forces Nolan to confront his personal moral instincts after he encounters a kidnapping victim; Lucy is temporarily placed with a new training officer who tests her patience; Jackson must confront his failures head-on.”

Episode 3 is titled “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the description of the episode states, “After Nolan and Talia lose control of a crime scene, they begin to debate whether people are fundamentally good or bad; Lucy worries Tim is enabling his wife’s destructive behavior and not taking care of himself.”

Actor Nathan Fillion, known for the show Castle, believes he has found his calling, relatively late in the game, as a rookie police officer. Generally, rookies are much younger, but John Nolan (Fillon) is determined to make it, despite some of the discouragement from his superiors. He is also in a new and secret relationship with one of his fellow rookies, which is frowned upon.

According to Deadline, 47-year-old Fillion has joked that he’s “so old” even kneeling is “a stunt”. Being a rookie officer, even just playing one, is physically taxing. The character Nolan is actually based on a real LAPD police officer.

Tune in on Tuesday nights to see the new TV show as it airs live.