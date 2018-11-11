Will There Be a Season 6 of ‘The Last Ship’?

Tonight is the season 5 finale of The Last Ship, which leads fans to wonder if a season 6 is a possibility. So, was the show renewed? Unfortunately, it was canceled. According to TV Series Finale, in May 2018, the TNT network announced that this would be the fifth and final season of the show. Turner Chief Creative Officer and President of TNT and TBS Kevin Reilly confirmed the news, according to Deadline.

According to Cinema Blend, diminishing ratings was one of the reasons for the show’s cancelation.

Hearing that the show was canceled, some fans cried out in sadness on social media, while others appeared to be content with the decision to end the show. One commenter wrote to Deadline, “As much as I will miss the Last Ship I am also glad that TNT hasn’t decided to keep the series going indefinitely. So far it has been an excellent show and if season 5 keeps that quality and the show ends on a high. On her final voyage may The Nathan James be blessed with Fair Winds And Following Seas.”

Another expressed sadness, writing, “Too disappointed. I hoped for a season 6, but now it’s not going to happen. This was the only tv show I watched and loved. Not even Riverdale is so good. What is the reason for them to stop such a great show? There has to be a reason. And is there anything we could do to get the Show back?”

Prior to the filming of season 5, during season 4, production was put on pause as star Eric Dane battled depression, as reported by Variety. At the time, a rep for Dane stated, “Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues. He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request. He looks forward to returning.”

When speaking on his own behalf, Dane discussed his depression with People, saying, “I took some time off — I was dealing with some depression, which was kind of odd to me. I felt very conflicted about it because I didn’t really feel like I had anything to be depressed about. Now I take a medication called Pristiq, which I thought just sounded like a good mood. And the depression is gone.”

He also added that, “I felt very conflicted because I couldn’t figure out what I was depressed about. But it’s very real … I mean, I’d dealt with depression throughout my life, but it was always manageable. I just felt like, you know, everybody kind of feels a little blue. But this just hit me like a truck. I had to take some time off — I went away, I took care of it, and I’m feeling great.”

In February 2018, Dane’s wife of 14 years, actress Rebecca Gayheart, filed for divorce, according to People. So, it’s safe to say that Dane has had a rough couple of years.

Tune in to watch the series finale of The Last Ship on TNT tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT.