Rick Ross Shares First Photo of Son, Billion Leonard

On Monday afternoon, rapper Rick Ross took to Instagram to share the first photo of his newest child, Billion Leonard Roberts. He captioned the photo “Say wut up to my amazing son,” and tagged the baby’s Instagram account, @billion.heir.

On November 11, Ross announced his son’s birth on Instagram in a post that showed a crown over the words “Billion Leonard Roberts November 6th 2018.” With the post, he revealed, “I was so blessed to be there to assist with my son #BILLIONLEONARDROBERTS delivery,” before encouraging fans to follow the new baby’s Instagram “FOR 1st PICS OF #BILLION WE WILL POST SOON!!!!”

Billion’s mom, Ross’s girlfriend Briana Camille, also shared a post to Instagram at the time of their son’s birth. Decorated with confetti and superimposed over an intimate photo of Briana and Rick, the post read “Let’s All Welcome Billion Leonard Roberts to the World!”