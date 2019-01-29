Below Deck Season 6 Finale Episode Spoilers

The finale episode of Below Deck season 6 airs tonight on Bravo, followed by a cast reunion. Before the show aired, Bravo and the cast have shared some spoilers about what to expect from both the finale and the reunion.

The description for the episode, entitled “Au Revoir!” reads “Adrian’s plan for a centerpiece filled with living sea creatures is nixed by Kate; Rhylee feels awkward around Tyler; Laura and Ashton make plans for the future; Kate forgets the primary’s birthday; Laura confronts Adrian.”

In a preview clip from the finale episode, Ross and Rhylee find a sea slug in the water, which Adrian wants to put in an aquarium and turn into a “table decoration.” When they bring it up into the boat for Kate Chastain to see, which she determined ejaculated on her when she tried to pick it up.

In another preview, Rhylee and Tyler are hosing off the deck, before it cuts to a camera interview of Rhylee. In the interview, she says “I can still work alongside Tyler, that’s not an issue. But it’s awkward. The fact that there’s nothing that’s gonna come of this, it makes it disappointing.” Then, Adrian and Laura meet up in the kitchen when she comes looking for an avocado to eat; he asks her for a hug and to “ask really nicely.”

The third promo clip from the episode, also released on Bravo’s site, starts with guests in the primary cabin loudly arguing with one another. Laura and Ashton overhear it, and go up to the deck of the boat to laugh and discuss what they just overheard. Then, she tells Ashton that Adrian is “really pissing [her] off lately,” explaining that he says inappropriate things to her “all the time.” As an example, she says that when she was making a charcuterie board and asked “where’s the meat?” he responded “the meat’s right here” and indicated to his crotch.

Following the finale episode, there will be a Below Deck reunion among the cast. In a clip released ahead of the reunion, the cast unanimously said that Rhylee has the most explaining to do. In response, Rhylee said “What I would like to see is Ashton and Ross instead of saying I’m so abrasive offering why you know I went from zero to 60 because there’s a whole 1 through 59 of them antagonizing me, so I would like for them to explain that. I don’t think that’s gonna happen.” Laura said that she thinks Tyler has explaining to do to Rhylee regarding how everything unfolded with their budding relationship.

A video shared on Bravo’s Youtube channel reveals the crew’s looks for the reunion. Ashton is going “more casual smart with a little bit of funk to it.” Adrian said “I just opened up the closet and saw what looked good.” Kate Chastain left her “70s disco Barbie” blue dress choice “to the last minute,” and Laura wanted “classy but still a little hot,” so she went with a black lacy jumpsuit. Photos of all of the crew members’ wardrobe pics are included in the video.

Tune in to Below Deck tonight on Bravo at 9/8c, with the season 6 reunion following immediately after.