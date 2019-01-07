Isan Elba’s Mom & Dad: Who Are Her Parents?

E very year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association chooses a star’s child to serve as the Golden Globe Awards Ambassador. As ambassador, they will assist during the show and get a chance to appear on stage without their parent. This year’s title goes to Isan Elba.

Isan, 17, is the daughter of actor Idris Elba and makeup artist Hanne “Kim” Norgaard. Both parents have established careers in the entertainment industry, and have been supportive of Isan as she has pursued her own career. Learn more about them and their marriage below.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba is an actor, producer, and musician. He’s best known for playing Stringer Bell on the HBO series The Wire, and policeman John Luther on the BBC series Luther. He’s been nominated four times for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film and been nominated five times for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Elba is also known for his film career, having played supporting roles in the films American Gangster, Prometheus, Pacific Rim, Molly’s Game and Beasts of No Nation. For the latter, he was nominated for a BAFTA. Elba also played the character of Heimdall in the Thor trilogy, as well as Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War. After divorcing Nogaard, Elba was married to Nicole Hamlin for four months in 2006. He also has a son, Winston, with former girlfriend Naiyana Gart.

Hanne ‘Kim’ Nogaard

Hanne “Kim” Norgaard is a Danish makeup artist who was married to Elba from 1999 to 2003. She has worked with several notable fashion labels throughout her career, including Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Sean John.

In addition to her fashion and makeup career, she has appeared on several episodes of the reality show Real Housewives of Atlanta and the founder of the cosmetic line “Kim Elba Cosmetics.” In 2013, Norgaard married Pastor Andre L. Friar II, the Associate Minister of the Berean Christian Church. According to Answer, the couple reside in Atlanta, Georgia.

Isan Has Spoken Publicly About Her Mother’s Mental Health & Supporting Her

According to Refinery29, Isan will use her Golden Globes platform to talk about mental health issues in the African American community. In support of her mother, who suffers from mental health issues of her own, Isan chose to partner with the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, and $50K will be donated in her name by the HFPA. The foundation was founded by Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, who named it after her late father.

“It was only about two years ago that my mum opened up to me,” Isan told People. “I’m not going to lie, it’s a struggle every day. It’s a learning lesson for me, but it’s hard. Mental health is something that’s hard to deal with. We just sat down and talked about it, and I think that was better for her, talking about it and talking about it with someone who means the most in her life, and just getting that out.”

Isan also told Variety that she will continue to speak about after the Golden Globes. “After this, I will still continue to advocate for mental health,” she revealed, “in the African-American community and among teenagers, because I’m both, and it’s such taboo in both communities.”