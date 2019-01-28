‘Vanderpump Rules’: TomTom Restaurant & Bar In LA

The TomTom Restaurant & Bar is a featured eatery on the reality series Vanderpump Rules. The restaurant is run by junior partners Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, and is the latest addition to Lisa Vanderpump’s business empire.

According to Eater Los Angeles, the style of the TomTom Restaurant comes from Miami-based designer Nick Alain. It is a mashup of modern Victorian and steampunk, with industrial furniture and lights. A spokesperson for Vanderpump says that she gave the restaurant to Sandoval and Schwartz as a gift. They claimed that Vanderpump said: “The idea came to me the night I officiated over Tom and Katie’s wedding vows with both Tom’s present and I thought, ‘What a great gift, a restaurant named after them both.’”

TomTom Restaurant Is Owned by Lisa Vanderpump & Is Featured on Her Reality Series

Schwartz and Sandoval invested $50,000 each for a five percent stake in the restaurant, which Vanderpump owns with partner Todd The menu, which is curated by celebrity chef Penny Davidi and Villa Blanca Executive Chef Bryan Saure, features a vegetarian slant and a “hearty, healthy elegant bar food.”

Some of the items on the TomTom Restaurant & Bar menu include TomTom Tacos, Spiced Chicken, Avocado Purses, and the Santorini Shrimp Salad. There is also Lisa’s Vegan Regatoni, which is named after Vanderpump herself. Other items served are cocktails with colorful names like Doc Holliday, Clockwork Pink, and Alchemy Rose. LA Travel Magazine recently nominated it for the Best Bar Is Los Angeles award.

The TomTom Restaurant & Bar Currently Has a 3 & a 1/2 Rating on Yelp

Of the 222 reviews the TomTom Restaurant currently has on Yelp, most veer towards the positive. It currently has a 3 and 1/2 stars out of 5 rating on the site. One user wrote: “Dined here on opening night yesterday and was quite impressed! Right away, the décor took my breath away. From the beautiful white orchids at the front to the gorgeous steampunk designs to the enchanting chandeliers above the bar and on the patio, I was in a state of bliss.”

A less impressed user criticized the restaurant’s emphasis on style. “We came here on a Friday night for dinner and drinks,” they wrote. “The ambiance is amazing with the design, decor and attitude of the venue. It was loud and dimly lit so having a conversation was a bit challenging as was viewing our food. We ordered shrimp tacos [that] were decent.”

Another user had negative remarks to make regarding the TomTom website. “Their website and customer service follow-up is horrible,” they said. “Briefly: wanted to set something up for my girlfriend’s b-day in Jan. A party for 15 people. Went to the website, filled out the form for special events/large parties. Never heard back…despite a note that says ‘well get back to you quickly.’ Learned the website is incorrect: they don’t have the room for a 15-person party, nor take those kind of requests. Lovely… I don’t think Lisa Vanderpump would approve.”