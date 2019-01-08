Tyra Banks Quits Hosting ‘America’s Got Talent’: Why Did She Leave AGT?

If you tune into tonight’s America’s Got Talent premiere, you may notice a familiar face missing from the show.

Tyra Banks is not hosting America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The newest spinoff in the AGT franchise brings together the top champions from around the world to compete against one another.

Many aspects of the show will be similar to the AGT everyone is familiar with. There will be the same judges, for one thing– Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel. But Tyra Banks will not be hosting.

Taking over for Tyra Banks is Terry Crews.

Why is Tyra leaving? Can we expect to see her host AGT in the future?

As Metro UK points out, it’s largely unclear why Tyra isn’t coming back to host. It’s likely that she’s very busy with everything on her plate– on top of having her other show, America’s Next Top Model, she has been working on promoting her new TV movie Life Size 2.

At this point, it’s unclear if she’ll be back on AGT. In November, the model told Access Hollywood, “I think I had a really nice run with AGT,” she said.

She continued, “I had a lot, a lot of fun. I’m really focusing on Life-Size. I’m going to be producing TV and I have a massive project starting next year. I’m not so sure, but if I don’t come back, I had a lot of fun.”

For now, fans should get familiar with Terry Crews, who people may recognize as the star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

News that Crews would be hosting was announced in December 2018. In a statement obtained by Deadline, Crews said, “I am so proud and honored to join Simon, Mel, Heidi and Howie in hosting the #1 alternative series on television… NBC’s America’s Got Talent is a show I love to watch with my family and now to actually be a part of this special edition, The Champions, is more than I could have asked or dreamed. Now America’s Got Terry Crews!”

Crews’ appearance on the NBC series is fitting; after all, it was recently announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine would be moving from Fox to NBC midseason. Most recently, the actor has also appeared in Deadpool 2 and Sorry To Bother You.

Who, exactly, will be featured on this new season of AGT?

Our favorite contestants are making their returns this season. Furthermore, those competing aren’t just from the American version of the show, but it will feature winners of Australia’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent, too.

Justice Crew, for example, is a musical group from Sydney, Australia, and the winners of Australia’s Got Talent. They will be appearing on the show this winter, along with Susan Boyle, a crowd favorite who won Britain’t Got Talent ten years ago.

Other acts you can expect to see are Uzeyer, Bianca Ryan, Vicki Barbolak, Sara & Hero, Justice Crew, and more.