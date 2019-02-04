Who are the Contestants on the World’s Best TV Show?

The World’s Best premieres directly following Super Bowl LIII and will feature contestants from all over the world who will get a chance to showcase their talents and battle it out to become “the world’s best” and take home one million dollars. The CBS competition, which is hosted by James Corden, will be judged by Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill.

The contestant will have to impress the judges and break through the “wall of the world,” which is made up of over 50 entertainment experts from around the world, according to International Business Times. The experts offer feedback to the contestants and help decide who will move forward in the competition.

“The time has come to take talent competition shows to the next level and bring in judges from around the world to decide on the ultimate winner,” executive producer Mark Burnett said in a press release. “It’s like the Olympics for entertainment, but you don’t have to wait every two years,” he added.

So who are the contestants competing to become the “world’s best?” Read on to find out more about the contestants involved, courtesy of CBS:

Enkh-Erdene – The Mongolian Cowboy

Enkh-Erdene, otherwise known as the “Mongolian Cowboy,” comes from Mongolia to try to become the “best in the world.” Check out Erdene’s cover of George Strait’s “Amarillo by Morning” above, which helped Erdene win the competition and take home MNT 100 million, according to Asia News Network.

Kukkiwon – The Flying Taekwondo Masters

Hailing from South Korea, the Flying Taekwondo Masters are hoping to fight their way to the end for the grand prize. According to ABC News, the Flying Taekwondo Masters performed in the 2018 World Taekwondo Hanmadang Festival, and video of their demonstration quickly went viral, racking up millions of views.

Manami Ito – The Miracle Violinist

Manami Ito, known as the “Miracle Violinist,” due to her incredible musical skill with the violin with only one arm, is traveling from Japan to star on the show. My Modern Met reports that Manami lost her arm in a traffic accident, but that hasn’t stopped her from becoming a celebrated musician through the use of a prosthetic arm.

Matt Johnson – The Drowning Man

Johnson, known as “The Drowning Man,” hails from Great Britain. Check out the video above, where Johnson gave the judges of Britain’s Got Talent quite the scare during his performance. Although paramedics had to come on stage in case of an emergency and the judges were all on the edge of their seat (Johnson stayed submerged for two minutes and 20 seconds) he received praise for his gig, with one judge saying he had the “heart of a lion.”

Space Cowboy – The Dangerous Man

Space Cowboy, whose real name is not provided at this time, goes by “The Dangerous Man,” and is from Australia. Watch Space Cowboy attempt to break the world record for sword swallowing above. Besides being an expert sword swallower, he juggles chainsaws on a unicycle, catches arrows blindfolded, and even performs stunts involving a high voltage Tesla coil.

The TNT Boys – Vocal Dynamo Trio

The TNT Boys are coming all way from The Philippines to star on the show. Details about the TNT boys are fairly sparse at this time, but we expect there to be plenty emerging over the next few weeks.

READ NEXT: Super Bowl 2019: Halftime Performance Pictures

