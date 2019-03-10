Adnan Syed Today: Where Is He Now? [PHOTOS]

Adnan Syed is never actually seen in the new HBO documentary, though we hear him quite a bit. Where is he now, what is he doing, and what does he look like? Here are the latest updates about Syed.

Syed is still in prison, waiting on his new trial. His first trial was vacated, but the prosecution appealed. The Maryland Court of Appeals, the highest court in the state, heard arguments in November.

In January 2019, Brown Law said that Syed filed a brief with the Maryland Court of Appeals, alerting them to a pertinent case in an Alabam court. They added that oral arguments for Syed’s desire for a new case based on ineffective assistance of counsel were heard on November 29, 2018. They said they were waiting for the Court of Appeals to decide if he’ll be granted this new trial. Unfortunately, there was no timetable for determining when this will happen.

The court decided in February 2019 that a judge’s decision to overturn his conviction from 2016 would stand and he would be granted a new trial, People reported. Now he’s just waiting for that trial to happen. But he would remain in jail, awaiting that trial. Bail was denied.

On March 10th I want you guys to do me a favor. Watch #TheCaseAgainstAdnanSyed & hashtag #WhatAboutAdnan Let's get it trending. Send a message that we haven't forgotten that Adnan's charges have been vacated & yet he has been sitting in prison for 2 YRS awaiting his retrial. — Asia McClain Chapman (@AsiaRChapman) March 5, 2019

But the news doesn’t end there. On Friday, March 8, the appeals court decided, on the basis of another appeal by the prosecution, that his conviction would stand. His lawyer wrote:

We will not give up. #FreeAdnan — Justin Brown (@CJBrownLaw) March 8, 2019

And his lawyer released this statement:

We are devastated by the Court of Appeals’ decision but we will not give up on Adnan Syed. Unfortunately we live in a binary criminal justice system in which you either win or you lose. Today we lost by a 4-3 vote. Our criminal justice system is desperately in need of reform. The obstacles to getting a new trial are simply too great. There was a credible alibi witness who was with Adnan at the precise time of the murder and now the Court of Appeals has said that witness would not have affected the outcome of the proceeding. We think just the opposite is true. From the perspective of the defendant, there is no stronger evidence than an alibi witness.

When Syed showed up to court in 2016, he was seen for the first time in years. Here are photos of what he looks like now:

Adnan Syed from @serial is back in court today. Here's him then and now. https://t.co/Gg3pvFLDW7 pic.twitter.com/lAjBa9yTnt — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 3, 2016

Pic of Adnan Syed going into court today, and Asia McClain leaving#adnansyed pic.twitter.com/F2YZV8xucs — Christian Schaffer (@schafferwmar) February 3, 2016

And here’s a photo of him looking at the camera in 2016.

Another angle.

'Serial' case: Adnan Syed trial resumes today https://t.co/BXw35n2uaA pic.twitter.com/RRJbvGk2ST — Sun Breaking News (@BaltSunBrk) February 8, 2016

If you’re curious what happened in his November appeals hearing, you can watch below. (He’s not on camera, however.)

So today, Syed is still in prison. His lawyers will be fighting the latest court decision.

You can read the latest updates about Adnan Syed at the Brown Law website.