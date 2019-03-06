Luke and Kate on ‘Married at First Sight’: Are They Still Married?

Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo have been the couple to watch on Married at First Sight this season. And, with little time left in the season, fans are curious about whether or not the couple is still together or divorced.

From the start, Cuccurullo was vocal about not being attracted to his new wife, but he said he wanted to work on the relationship. His words seemed to contradict his actions and Sisk tried to keep working on the marriage. He told production that he felt Sisk was drinking too much, but when confronted, he changed his tune and said he didn’t think she actually had a drinking problem.

Cuccurullo told the cameras that kissing Sisk felt unnatural and that he had “turned off” his emotions in order to actually kiss her. On the honeymoon, he told Sisk that kissing her made him feel “repulsed and dead inside”. He also told the cameras that when they kissed, “It felt really disjointed somehow, and it definitely was a situation that was uncomfortable. If you’re marrying a stranger, there’s 100 percent a chance that you guys don’t mesh, that you guys aren’t attracted to each other, but it’s definitely a risk that I took and it feels absolutely terrible that this relationship won’t work out.”

Pastor Cal, a counselor on the show, was one of the people who were less than thrilled by Cuccurullo’s treatment of Sisk. He appeared to flip flop a lot in his actions versus his words in front of the cameras, and then behind the scenes.

When Pastor Cal heard what Cuccurullo had said to his wife after kissing her, he told the cameras, “In all my time on Married at First Sight, and in all the couples that I have dealt with and counseled, I never heard anyone say something so vile to their spouse … It’s abusive. It’s rude. It’s uncalled for, and we cannot allow this.” Pastor Cal had a stern talk with Cuccurullo about the situation and warned him that if it continued, he should just leave.

So, are Cuccurullo and Sisk still together? According to Soap Dirt, Sisk starts to voice that she wants to divorce her husband, but he wants to stick it out, though it doesn’t appear he puts in much effort. In a clip from one of the episodes, Sisk reveals to the cameras, “I hit a breaking point. The feelings that I may have developed were due to manipulation and not reality. I have no idea how this can ever get better. I really just started to think that divorce is an option.” Cuccurullo’s initial response to his wife wanting a divorce was, “I’m not willing to give up on this marriage yet. I don’t know what I can do to get you to trust me again. I care about you. I don’t want to get a divorce.”

Newsweek reported that no divorce has been filed for the couple yet, but there is a good chance they are no longer together.