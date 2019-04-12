’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Premiere Date

After Friday night’s three hour special, viewers of Season 6’s 90 Day Fiance will get a few weeks off before TLC begins airing its companion series, Happily Ever After?, which follows up on the show’s couples to see how their relationships are going. Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will premiere on April 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

The six fan-favorite couples confirmed to return on Season 4 are now exes Larissa and Colt, Azan and Nicole from Season 4, Jay and Ashley, Paola and Russ from Season 1, Andrei and Elizabeth from Season 5, and Pedro and Chantel from Season 4.



This upcoming season promises to bring a lot of drama as each of the couples are in entirely different stages of their relationships. Jay and Ashley from Season 6 were last seen contemplating divorce after she caught him on a dating app, but the two appear to have cleared things up, looking happy as can be in their Instagram photos.

Andrew and Elizabeth, whose wedding song was Celine Dion’s “Ave Maria,” welcomed their first child together in January, daughter Eleanor Louise Castravet.

Nicole and Azan have been together since they first met on Season 4, but have yet to tie the knot.

Larissa, 32, and Colt, 33, got married in June 2018, but separated seven months later and are in the midst of a nasty divorce. Talking to US Weekly Larissa said, “In November, we were fighting daily, so that time I was really hurt by his behavior and I flushed the ring down the toilet.” Tensions only escalated between the pair. On the day Colt officially filed for divorce, January 11, Larissa attacked her husband. She was arrested in Clark County, Nevada and later charged for misdemeanor domestic violence.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera said, “[Colt] had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” and that Larissa “was the aggressor in this case.”

Thankfully, not all the couples are in such dire straights. Russ and Paola, who’ve already appeared on three seasons of Happily Ever After? are doing great. They recently welcomed their first child in January, a baby boy named Axel.

Chantel and Pedro, also regular stars of the spin-off series, will be appearing on the cycle for a third time, and are still together. However, issues concerning their relatives and in-laws pose a serious threat to the couple’s happiness.

It seems TLC decided the couple’s family drama is too much to just be a part of Happily Ever After?, and announced that Chantel and Pedro will soon be getting a spin-off series of their own. Network President and General Manager Howard Lee explained in a statement, “Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel, and their larger-than-life families.For a brand known as the destination for love, relationships, and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bullseye.”

READ NEXT: The Bauhaus Movement: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know