Mya-Lecia Naylor Dead: ‘Millie Inbetween’ Star Dies at 16

Mya-Lecia Naylor, the star of “Millie Inbetween” and “Almost Never,” has died tragically, the BBC said in a statement on April 17. Naylor sadly passed away on Sunday, April 7th. Her cause of death was not made public. The actress was 16 years old.

The press release read:

We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from “Millie Inbetween” and “Almost Never” has, very sadly, died. Mya-Lecia was a much-loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer. We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends. We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with friends or a trusted adult. If you are struggling and there is no one you feel you can talk to about it, you can call Childline on 0800 11 11.”

Naylor Was Due to Star in a New Series Alongside Henry Cavill

In addition to appearing in “Millie Inbetween,” Naylor starred in “Almost Never,” which was also a BBC production, alongside Emily Atack, of “The Inbetweeners” fame. According to Naylor’s IMDb page, she had appeared in the pilot episode of a new series titled, “The Witcher,” alongside “Man of Steel” star Henry Cavill. On the day that Naylor’s death was announced, it was reported that “The Witcher” will debut on Netflix in the fall of 2019. Naylor appeared in an episode of “Absolutely Fabulous” when she was a toddler and did not act again until a 2011 turn in the children’s show, “Cartoonito Tales.”

Naylor’ talent agency, A&J Management, offered their condolences saying, “It is with the deepest sorrow we have to announce that on Sunday 7th April Mya-Lecia Naylor, very sadly, died. Mya-Lecia was hugely talented and a big part of A&J, we will miss her greatly. Our love and thoughts are with all her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Naylor’s Co-Star Emily Atack Called the Actress a ‘Complete Joy to Be Around’

In an Instagram post that paid tribute to Naylor, Emily Atack said that Naylor had been a “complete joy to be around.” Atack wrote in full, “So shocked and sad to hear about lovely Mya-Lecia Naylor. She was a beautiful and talented girl. A complete joy to be around on the set of Almost Never. Sending all my love to her family & friends. Rest in peace beautiful girl x.”

“Almost Never” saw Naylor star as part of a fiction all-female pop group, Girls Here First, and their rivalry with a replica group of all males, The Wonderland.”

Naylor Had Been Inactive on Social Media Since November 2018

Naylor, a frequent poster on Twitter and Instagram, has been inactive on social media since November 2018. Naylor’s last tweet was to thank a fan for posting a drawing she had done of the young actress. Naylor has deleted her private Instagram page. On Facebook, Naylor’s last post was a link to a YouTube video showing off Halloween make-up tips:

Naylor had close 6,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel. The last upload on that page came in January 2019 as Naylor offered her followers a tour behind the scenes of “Almost Never.”

