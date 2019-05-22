All in the Family Original Cast Then & Today

The rebooted special of All in the Family will air live tonight, May 22, 2019, at 8/7c on ABC. The long-awaited episode will feature an original episode of All in the Family, recreated by a cast of A-list actors, including Woody Harrelson as Archie Bunker, Marisa Tomei as his wife Edith Bunker, Ellie Kemper as Gloria Stivic, Ike Barinholtz as Meathead, and many more.

The live special will be followed by a half hour segment, which focuses on the impact All in the Family, as well as the hit sitcom The Jeffersons, had on the entertainment industry. The program’s official description reads: “Celebrities and journalists talk about the cultural and historical impact of All in the Family and The Jeffersons; featuring Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Jackee Harry, Ellie Kemper, John Amos, and Marla Gibbs.”

With the reboot airing tonight, fans may be wondering what the original cast is up to these days, and how they’ve changed since the show first aired in 1971. Read on to see what some of the original cast looked like back then compared to today:

Carroll O’Connor a.k.a. Archie Bunker

Carroll O’Connor portrayed the outspoken, close-minded patriarch of the Bunker family, Archie Bunker. After All in the Family, O’Connor went on to play the lead in other hit television series In the Heat of the Night and Archie Bunker’s Place, a spin-off of All in the Family. Sadly, O’Connor passed away in 2001 due to complications from diabetes, according to Do You Remember. The above picture on the left was taken just a year before he passed.

Jean Stapleton a.k.a. Edith Bunker

Sweet, bubbly and slightly dim-witted Edith Bunker was played by the lovely Jean Stapleton, whom producer Norman Lear considered “a very talented stage actress.” Following her time on All in the Family, she appeared on several sitcoms over the years, including Everybody Loves Raymond, as well as several films, and was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2002. Stapleton won three Emmys and two Golden Globe Awards for her performance as Edith Bunker. In 2013, at the ripe old age of 90, Stapleton died due to natural causes.

Rob Reiner a.k.a. Meathead

Rob Reiner portrayed Meathead on the show, which was the first regular television role of his career. Reiner got his start in acting with roles in TV shows like Batman, The Andy Griffith Show, and The Beverly Hillbillies, as well as All in the Family. Aside from his career as an actor, Reiner is also involved in political activism, including anti-smoking causes and campaigns, and was going to run against Arnold Schwarzenegger for governor of California back in 2006, but pulled out due to personal reasons. He is still acting today, and enjoys relaxing with his family and grandchildren.

Sally Struthers a.k.a. Gloria Stivic

Sally Struthers played the lovely Gloria Stivic on the sitcom, and although she’d been acting for some time before landing her role as Gloria, All in the Family was her big claim to fame. Struthers appeared on the WB hit television series The Gilmore Girls as Babette Dell for 52 episodes following her time as Gloria, and is a spokesperson for Save the Children, an organization dedicated to bettering the lives of children across the globe. Struthers is still acting at age 70.

