Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno of ’90 Day Fiance’ Are Still Together

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are one of the couples on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Jimeno, who is from the Dominican Republic, married Everett and the two have had nothing but problems with their families since getting together. Everett and her family have concerns about Jimeno sending money and expensive gifts to his mother and sister back in the Dominican Republic. Everett’s brother, River, and Jimeno have gotten into a physical fight and Everett’s parents have voiced that they worry Jimeno is just using their daughter.

According to Reality TV World, River admitted in the scene that aired of his fight with his brother-in-law, “People said it looked like I threw something — from where I stood up, I couldn’t even see Pedro. All I did was hit the lamp … because I was getting frustrated and when I’m frustrated, I don’t wanna take it out on nobody else … To be honest, I’m mad at myself because I don’t like getting out of character. I don’t regret it, but I’m mad at myself because I don’t like getting out of character like that.”

Everett and Jimeno’s problems have captured viewers so much that E! News has reported they were granted a spinoff show titled The Family Chantel that is set to premiere in July 2019. Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, released the following statement about the new show, “This is an awesome moment for TLC, as we create a family show based on one of our most popular 90 Day couples, and on a whole new night. Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as THE destination for love, relationships, and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bullseye.” People has reported that the family members set to appear included Chantel’s parents Karen and Thomas, siblings River and Winter, and Pedro’s mother Lidia and sister Nicole.

With the spinoff show coming, Jimeno and Everett appear to still be together, though divorce rumors continue to pop up. Because of all the ups and downs, fans continue to speculate about the couple’s relationship and fate on social media, but Reality TV World has reported that the couple is still together.

While Everett and Jimeno are not getting divorced, there are a few of their fellow cast members on season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After who have actually split. Larissa and Colt are no longer together and Larissa even has a new boyfriend. The demise of their marriage is featured on this season of the show. And, cast members Ashley and Jay are also breaking up. Ashley filed for divorced earlier this year and then canceled the filing. Recently, Ashley refiled for divorce, amid rumors of infidelity. Ashley and Jay have had their ups and downs over the course of their relationship, stemming from cheating accusations against Jay. When Ashley found Jay on a dating app, messaging other women, just days after their wedding, their relationship immediately started to go downhill.