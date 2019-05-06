Ghost Deserves Better Memes & Reactions: Jon Snow Needed to Pet His Direwolf

Ghost is such a good boy, but fans feel like he just didn’t get the love he deserved in Season 8 Episode 4. He fought in the Battle of Winterfell last week and managed to be one of the few from the Dothraki horde who survived. This week he’s looking battered from the battle, still with some dirt and blood on his beautiful white fur. And is that a torn ear that I see? Sadly, this might be the last time we see Ghost on the show. Jon asked Tormund to take him north, where Ghost will be happier. :( Now there are memes circulating, with fans thinking Ghost deserved more, like maybe a pet from his beloved master. This post has major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

Direwolves bond with their owners, and Ghost and Jon have a deep bond. When Jon was dead, Ghost stayed by his side without fail until he was resurrected.

Ghost was there for Jon and then he gets abandoned 😢#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/pvEd8w0r9E — kim burgess (@kim8888) May 6, 2019

Ghost has come to Jon’s rescue numerous times.

Me after I saw that jon didn’t even said goodbye to ghost #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/GlDeNjNY4C — Gynxx 💜🍑 (@GynxxM) May 6, 2019

In fact, Ghost was one of the very few in that first wave against the White Walker army to even survive.

YOU DON'T LEAVE GHOST WITHOUT EVEN PET HIM, JON. GO BACK TO HIM AND GIVE HIM ALL YOUR DAMN LOVE! #GameofThrones #GOTS8E4 pic.twitter.com/IU7qpZsWlr — Stark (@ohmytargaryen) May 6, 2019

Don’t get me wrong, perhaps sending Ghost north is a good idea. Ghost has seen many battles and has had a few close calls. Jon has to go to King’s Landing and Ghost isn’t quite as happy farther south. Sure, he was born near King’s Landing and spent the very first part of his life there. But Ghost was meant for the cold and the snow.

When Jon doesn’t say goodbye to Ghost, the goodest good boy in all of the Seven Kingdoms #GameOfThrones

pic.twitter.com/BdOinFskNi — Game Of Thrones Fan Page👑 (@bigdaddy__dave) May 6, 2019

So yes, Ghost may be healthier, happier, and safer up north with Tormund and the wildlings. And they will definitely take good care of him. Jon was thinking about Ghost, not himself, when he made that request. I don’t have a problem with that (Ok, I kind of do, but I’m trying to convince myself I don’t.) I think it could have been handled better.

Jon didn’t even give Ghost a pet or a hug before he left. :( He acknowledged Ghost with his eyes, but I think Ghost deserved a better goodbye.

[ADOPTION] [WINTERFELL]

Ghost, male, approximately 4 years old, not castrated neither vaccinated.

This good boy is extremely loyal and obedient, he's looking for a new home and family to take care of him. Please share so we can find him a home! #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/42h1nREXMY — supercaligirl 🍁 (@Supercaligirl4) May 6, 2019

It was bad enough last week when we didn’t see Ghost after the battle. I saw him react with a “start” when the Dothraki weapons were set aflame, and then he went into battle ready for war. But we didn’t see him after the fight.

And the week before, he was hanging around near Jon but didn’t get a pet then either.

1 like = 1 pet to our good boi Ghost#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zh7SyjAEah — 𝕴𝖚𝖗𝖎 (@iuri_ndv) May 6, 2019

We just want to see Jon Snow petting and hugging Ghost. We wanted to see him introduce Dany to Ghost.

It was almost as tough as watching the dragon or Missandei scenes. Poor Ghost. :(

I dont know what’s worse missandei’s death, rhaegal’s death, or the fact that nobody pet ghost:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/bOdo35oLmN — Nessy (@NessyNicolee) May 6, 2019

Ghost looked so sad.

Ghost on the outside: *Holding it together*

Ghost on the inside:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/j5tPUsaNxY — Jennifer Matthew (@JennyMatthew_) May 6, 2019

Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad Ghost will be safe. I hope he is loved and taken care of by someone who will pet him (for crying out loud!)’

Ghost got put up for adoption & Rhaegal took one to the heart in the span of 10 minutes. BRUTAL episode for the animals of Westeros. #GameOfThrones — Glenny Balls (@Glenny_balls) May 6, 2019

me: Jon Snow must sit on The Iron Throne because he’s the most thoughtful and caring person in the Seven Kingdoms

[Jon doesn’t pet Ghost when he gives him away]

me: Jon is no better than Cersei — DL (@davelozo) May 6, 2019

y’all mad at Cersei but Jon didn’t even tell Ghost he was a good boy before he left. let’s focus on the REAL issues. — Bojan BossDonavic (@Mariannoo) May 6, 2019

How could he just walk away?!

I’m sure this has something to do with CGI costs blah blah blah.

Jon to Tormund: Ghost belongs with you in the north#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/HaUMqD5Tsu — Genaro Gonzalez (@narobear) May 6, 2019

But that still doesn’t make it right.

ghost fought for the north, was always on jon's side, was loyal to him his whole life and jon just decided that ghost is better off some place else… the way he put his head down when jon was leaving him behind, PLEASE, let me protect him pic.twitter.com/eH2Iil3waN — ellie (@odairannies) May 6, 2019

We all wish Jon had given Ghost a goodbye hug or pet. His leaving Ghost symbolized that he is leaving his Stark side and embracing the Targaryen side. And I am SO glad that Ghost lived and didn’t die. But I still wish Ghost had gotten a goodbye pet from Jon. :(

He deserved better.