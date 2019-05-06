Ghost Deserves Better Memes & Reactions: Jon Snow Needed to Pet His Direwolf

Ghost is such a good boy, but fans feel like he just didn’t get the love he deserved in Season 8 Episode 4. He fought in the Battle of Winterfell last week and managed to be one of the few from the Dothraki horde who survived. This week he’s looking battered from the battle, still with some dirt and blood on his beautiful white fur. And is that a torn ear that I see? Sadly, this might be the last time we see Ghost on the show. Jon asked Tormund to take him north, where Ghost will be happier. :( Now there are memes circulating, with fans thinking Ghost deserved more, like maybe a pet from his beloved master. This post has major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 4 of Game of Thrones.
Direwolves bond with their owners, and Ghost and Jon have a deep bond. When Jon was dead, Ghost stayed by his side without fail until he was resurrected.
Ghost has come to Jon’s rescue numerous times.
In fact, Ghost was one of the very few in that first wave against the White Walker army to even survive.
Don’t get me wrong, perhaps sending Ghost north is a good idea. Ghost has seen many battles and has had a few close calls. Jon has to go to King’s Landing and Ghost isn’t quite as happy farther south. Sure, he was born near King’s Landing and spent the very first part of his life there. But Ghost was meant for the cold and the snow.
So yes, Ghost may be healthier, happier, and safer up north with Tormund and the wildlings. And they will definitely take good care of him. Jon was thinking about Ghost, not himself, when he made that request. I don’t have a problem with that (Ok, I kind of do, but I’m trying to convince myself I don’t.) I think it could have been handled better.
Jon didn’t even give Ghost a pet or a hug before he left. :( He acknowledged Ghost with his eyes, but I think Ghost deserved a better goodbye.
It was bad enough last week when we didn’t see Ghost after the battle. I saw him react with a “start” when the Dothraki weapons were set aflame, and then he went into battle ready for war. But we didn’t see him after the fight.
And the week before, he was hanging around near Jon but didn’t get a pet then either.
We just want to see Jon Snow petting and hugging Ghost. We wanted to see him introduce Dany to Ghost.
It was almost as tough as watching the dragon or Missandei scenes. Poor Ghost. :(
Ghost looked so sad.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad Ghost will be safe. I hope he is loved and taken care of by someone who will pet him (for crying out loud!)’
How could he just walk away?!
I’m sure this has something to do with CGI costs blah blah blah.
But that still doesn’t make it right.
We all wish Jon had given Ghost a goodbye hug or pet. His leaving Ghost symbolized that he is leaving his Stark side and embracing the Targaryen side. And I am SO glad that Ghost lived and didn’t die. But I still wish Ghost had gotten a goodbye pet from Jon. :(
He deserved better.