‘Veronica Mars’: ‘We Used to Be Friends’ Theme Song Then & Now [VIDEOS]

One of the most iconic parts of the Veronica Mars series is the “We Used to Be Friends” opening song. Fans are familiar with the song from the first three seasons and it returned for Season 4, but with a twist. The song is now in the form of a new cover by Chrissie Hynde.

The new song was first teased in a video released by Hulu on June 21.

In the video, Kristin Bell told Rob Thomas that they needed to start making television with other people and Thomas said, “It’s the theme song, isn’t it?” He joked about how she wanted something new and fresh, and then showed up outside her window with a boombox playing the Chrissie Hynde cover. The new cover is slower and darker than the original song, and less upbeat. It’s not necessarily because the show’s covering darker themes. The first three seasons (and the movie) covered murders and dark crimes too. Instead, the song is likely portraying how the characters are growing up, so their theme song is maturing right along with them.

Thomas has said that Season 4 should feel different and not just be a continuation of the first three seasons. He told Vanity Fair: “We do not want to just keep making the same show we made 15 years ago. It’s certainly more adult. We get to swear. The sex scenes don’t look like CW makeout scenes. It looks like adults having sex. I am trying to turn the show from a CW soap opera with detectives to a detective show. I think we can keep making Veronica Mars as detective shows for a long time.”

The new theme song certainly reflects that change. You can listen to the full credits below:

Chrissie Hynde is a founding member of The Pretenders and lead vocalist.

The original theme song was performed by The Dandy Warhols. It was in the Warhols’ 2003 album Welcome to the Monkey House. It’s in the opening sequence of Season 1 and Season 2, and then a version with fewer instrumentals is used in Season 3. Here’s the full song:

Now let’s look back at the intros from Veronica Mars‘ first three seasons. Here is the intro from Season 1:

Here are the opening credits for Season 2:

And here are the opening credits for Season 3:

You can clearly see how the song evolved from Seasons 1 and 2 to Season 3, showing a more mature theme as she entered college. That evolution continued then with Season 4’s introduction, which is the same song but with a much more adult feel.

If you miss the old intro, a fan created an intro for Season 4 with the original song:

Alejandro Escovedo did the cover of the theme song for the movie:

If there’s a Season 5, we can expect to see the theme song again. The only question is if it will be the same as Season 4 or in a different form. That probably depends on how long it takes for the new season to come out, if it’s renewed.

