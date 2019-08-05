Angela Amezcua: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bachelor in Paradise fans are familiar with Angela Amezcua, who dated Clay Harbor (from Becca’s season) for months. Now, she’s back and ready to bring some drama to an all-new season of BIP.

What else do we know about Amezcua? What’s she up to these days? Get the details here.

1. She Was Previously Linked to Eric Bigger on BIP

On last season of Bachelor In Paradise, Angela was briefly linked to Eric Bigger, from Becca Kufrin’s season.

The two hit it off during their date, where they were treated to a spa day. Angela gave Eric the rose after their date, and she thought the favor would be returned at the following ceremony; after all, he called her “his queen” and they both agreed they were “all-in” when it came to one another.

But then Cassandre entered the picture, and Eric changed his mind. He ended up making up an excuse for himself and agreed to go on a date with Cassandre the following day. At the rose ceremony, he gave her the rose, sending Angela home.

2. She Was on Nick Viall’s Season of the Show

Angela was part of Season 21 of The Bachelor, which was Nick Viall’s season. Unfortunately, the two didn’t make it far; she was eliminated on night one.

In an interview on The E&G Podcast, Angela spoke about why she didn’t get a rose that first night. She explained, “That night is just such a blur and it’s so much going on and you’re talking to all these new people and you’re trying to get time. And after you talk to him, if you’re lucky enough to talk to the person, it’s kind of out of your control. I was a little bit surprised but then I kind of felt it too.”

She went on to tell the podcast she wasn’t “salty” about how it all played out; she said she thinks things happen for a reason.

3. She Dated Clay Harbor for Months

After being sent home from Paradise, Angela started a relationship with ex-NFL player Clay Harbor, from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

For a while, things seemed to be going great. The couple posted about one another often on social media, and in one interview on Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast, Angela said, “If he gets picked up, then I can kind of go wherever he gets picked up or whatever… So it’s kind of a perfect time. Like, I feel like timing is always very important in a relationship, and I feel like the timing is right for us right now.”

Then, in April 2019, US Magazine reported that Clay and Angela broke up after more than seven months together.

4. She Is a Model from South Carolina

For those who don’t remember, Angela is a model from Greenville, South Carolina.

In her Instagram bio, she writes that she is “the luckiest aunt in the world.”

She lists AMAX in Tennessee, Marilyn’s Agency in North Carolina, and Millie Lewis in South Carolina as her representatives. You can check out some of her model pics on her Instagram.

5. Her Ex Will Also Be Appearing on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ This Season

This season, Clay Harbor is returning to paradise to give love another shot.

Harbor marks one of three men from Chicago who will be on the show. He is joined by behavioral health specialist Kevin Fortenberry and Chris Bukowski.

Harbor is a free agent these days. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played college football at Missouri State. Over the course of his career, he has been a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.