Who Gets Into Fights on the 90 Day Fiancé Finale Tonight?

The highly-anticipated 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 “Couples Tell All” special airs tonight with a special three-hour finale. Although there is already plenty to unpack with each of the seven couples featured on the show this season, tonight’s Tell All Part 2 will also feature a few explosive fights, and (SPOILER ALERT!) they involve Angela Deem.

Although fans are likely not shocked that Angela is at the center of the controversy tonight, promos for tonight’s episode show that another 90 Day cast member is also involved, which might be a little more surprising – Avery Mills.

So what goes down between the ladies tonight? Why does Angela fly off the handle? Who else gets involved in the fight that rocks the whole cast? Read on for our 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days finale fight spoilers (Warning: Spoilers ahead!):

Angela Gets Defensive Over Jesse Meester

Don't miss what happens next! The #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days tell-all finale is TONIGHT at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/BUQaHZ7SVN — TLC Network (@TLC) October 28, 2019

Jesse Meester, Darcey Silva’s ex-boyfriend, makes a surprise appearance on tonight’s episode of the show, and although several of the other cast member have an issue with him being there, Angela apparently has his back.

The “next on” promo for tonight’s episode shows Angela introducing Jesse to the rest of the season 3 cast, and Avery isn’t happy to see him. She tells him that she doesn’t think he should be there and Tim jumps in and says “yeah it’s selfish man because she’s sitting here still crying about that s–t,” while Jesse protests and tries to defend his appearance. Angela cuts them all off, tells them all to “hush,” and when Avery asks if she’s allowed to talk, Angela once again interrupts and shouts “no!”

“I don’t agree with what f–king happened either, but y’all are bullying this man,” she shouts at the group. “I’m not gonna sit here and hear y’all jump this man.”

Another clip shows host Shaun Robinson asking Tom Brooks if he thinks Darcey still has feelings for her ex, and he admits that he believes she does, so Jesse’s appearance is definitely going to throw some gas on the fire tonight.

Angela & Rebecca Face Off & Angela Tells Avery to Shut Up

Too much drama for one night! The #90DayFiance finale continues TOMORROW—don't miss part two of the tell-all Monday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/jkDh1CrDBv — TLC Network (@TLC) October 28, 2019

Later on in the episode, while the group is sitting together on set again, Angela starts ranting and raving at Rebecca, and Avery tells her not to talk to Rebecca like that. Angela immediately turns on Avery and tells her to “shut up and put that damn finger away,” before she gets up and walks across the stage toward Rebecca.

Rebecca asks if she is really like this, and stands up to confront Angela as she storms across the stage. Although Rebecca tells Angela that she is “not going to do this” with her, another clip shows the entire cast breaking the two up, and telling one or the other that it isn’t worth it to start fighting, so it looks like something is definitely going down tonight.

Fans will just have to tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch the finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how everything plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Still Together Predictions

