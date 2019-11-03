Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Cast & RHOA Spoilers

Real Housewives of Atlanta is back with a new season of twists and turns. This season sees the return of former cast member Kenya Moore, who only briefly appeared in season 11. The return of Moore is something that Nene Leakes is surprisingly encouraging about, telling US Weekly that it was “great for the show.” Other questions have been lingering since last season ended, namely what will happen between Porsha and Dennis. For Porsha, being a new mother offers happiness as well as a distraction to those relationship problems.

This Season’s Cast

Cynthia Bailey

The model works with the fashion world through her own Bailey Agency School of Fashion. It seeks to find and develop local talent for various opportunities. She has also expanded her business opportunities outside of the industry with the Bailey Wine Cellar.

Eva Marcille

The winner of America’s Next Top Model has been featured on various TV series. She is married and expecting her third child during Season 12 of RHOA.

Kandi Burruss

Burress is raising two children and a stepdaughter with husband Todd Tucker. This season, the couple are expecting another addition to their family. The singer also has a restaurant that features prominently on the series.

Nene Leakes

Leakes returns with better news as the man in her life is over his battle with cancer. She’s focusing on a new Swagg Boutique and keeping an eye out for other business opportunities.

Porsha Williams

The status of Porsha’s relationship with Dennis is one of the season’s biggest mysteries. She’s also a new mother, giving birth to Pilar Jhena.

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore is back on RHOA with a new baby and relationship issues that are sure to play out through the season. She also returns to stir up some conflicts with Nene and the rest of the Housewives cast.

The First Episode Promises Drama Between Eva and Kenya

One of the biggest storylines of the season is Kenya’s motherhood while trying to keep the romance with Marc going. In the first episode, she is ready to show off her daughter to the other ladies. It only takes a remark from Eva to make the hostess more than upset. Meanwhile, the other cast members have their own issues. Eva is dealing with her pregnancy as she looks for a home to fit her family’s needs. Porsha’s relationship with Dennis is being put to the test. In a teaser for the episode, Kandi gets pulled into the suspense surrounding Porsha with a surprise visitor to her restaurant.

Cynthia Is at the Center of Two Storylines This Season

The tension between Nene and Cynthia appears to be at a boiling point. One spoiler hints at the reveal of one of the pair caught criticizing the other cast member. While some see Leakes and Moore as the pair to watch for fights, this might be the true pair to watch. While she may be at the center of a growing feud, Cynthia also gets some very good news with a proposal that will be a part of this season.