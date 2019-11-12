‘Encore!’ Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Episode 1 Online

The debut of the new Disney Plus series executive produced by Kristin Bell, Encore!, has just launched. Encore! Season 1 Episode 1 premiered on November 12, 2019, on Disney Plus.

You can watch new Encore! episodes right on Disney Plus with any internet browser on your computer, smartphone, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming devices via the app.

And best of all, you can stream the first episode with a 7-day Disney Plus free trial.

Encore! is Disney’s new reality series that brings together former high school musical castmates, recreating their big musical years later. It’s a high school reunion series with surprisingly deep moments and turns that you might not expect.

Here’s what you need to know about streaming Encore!:

Stream ‘Encore!’ On PC/Mac

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. In your browser of choice (we recommend Microsoft Edge if you’re looking for 4K, Google Chrome otherwise), navigate to Disneyplus.com 3. Enter your login credentials 4. Click Login 5. Browse or search for ‘Encore!’ 6. Select ‘Encore!’ 7. Select Episode 1 8. Select Play



Stream ‘Encore!’ On Roku Devices

1. Order Disney Plus 2. Boot up your Roku Device 3. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 4. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 5. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 6. Enter ‘Disney Plus’ 7. Select Disney Plus 8. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 9. Browse the Channel



Stream ‘Encore!’ On Fire TV

1. From the Main Screen, select Search. 2. Type ‘Disney Plus’ into the search box 3. Select Disney Plus 4. Select Download/Free 5. After the Disney Plus app downloads, select the Open button 6. Sign In 7. Enter your Disney Plus account information (email address and password) 8. Browse to ‘Encore!’ 9. Select Episode 1 10. Select Play



Stream ‘Encore!’ On Xbox One

1. Turn on Your Xbox One 2. Sign in to your Xbox Live Profile 3. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 4. Type in ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Hit the A Button to go to Disney Plus on the Microsoft Store 6. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 7. Select GET and push the A Button (Disney Plus will begin downloading) 8. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 9. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 10. Browse to ‘Encore!’ 11. Select Episode 1 12. Select Play



Stream ‘Encore!’ On PS4

1. Turn on Your PS4 2. Go to the PlayStation Store 3. Select Search 4. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Select Disney Plus 6. Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen 7. Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app 8. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 9. Browse to ‘Encore!’ 10. Select Episode 1 11. Select Play

‘Encore!’ Season 1 Preview

Encore! Season 1 Episode 1 will debut on November 12, and then three days later, we’ll get Episode 2 on November 15. After Episode 2, each new episode of Season 1 will release per week.

Also launching on Disney Plus on November 12th is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Mandalorian, Marvel’s Hero Project, The Imagineering Story documentary, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The new Lady and the Tramp movie will also be available at launch.

As Disney’s new reality series with a lot of buzz, Encore! is already getting a lot of attention. The surprise twist and turns as high school castmates must put together a musical in a short amount of time, after not seeing each other for years, is a great foundation for a lot of drama and introspection.

Where to Stream Encore!

At the time of writing this, the only place you can stream Encore! is on Disney+. This is the newest streaming service provided by Disney that will not only offer exclusive shows but contain a treasure trove of films and television series owned by the media giant. Encore! will not appear on any other streaming platform such as Netflix, Hulu, VUDU, or Amazon Prime.

If you do want to sign up for Disney+, it will cost you $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Once you have access to this service, you will be able to instantly stream Encore! since it releases the same day as Disney+. Additionally, you can download content and watch it offline if you’re a member.

Encore! Overview

Release Date: November 12, 2019

Creator: Jason Cohen

Executive Producers: Jason Cohen, Kristen Bell, Alycia Rossiter, Will Gluck, Richard Schwartz, Jim Roush

Rating: N/A

Episode Number: 12

Encore! Synopsis

Encore! is a reality series that brings together former castmates who were in high school musicals together. They are brought together to re-create their original high school performances. As they face former friendships, flames, and self-doubt, emotions can sometimes run high. They’re helped by the best in Broadway to put together an amazing musical performance.

Encore! will feature productions like The Sound of Music, Beauty and the Beast, Annie, and more.

Encore! Cast

The cast isn’t fully revealed, since Encore is an unscripted series. Every week, Bell will reunite casts from different parts of the country. These reunions will range from 10-year to 40-year reunions.

Bell said about the series: “I wanted to produce Encore! to help others re-live their days on stage and rediscover the distinct bonding that only happens in high school… Our show is about converging past dreams with present circumstances. I hope viewers can laugh and see themselves among the sheriff, kindergarten teacher, wedding planner and the rest of their former classmates as they tackle these iconic musicals.”

The first episode revives a high school performance of Annie. The cast includes Annie (who wanted to be a Broadway star), Jeremy (who overcame cancer and is now a deputy sheriff), Jamie (former homecoming queen who’s teaching kindergarten now), and castmates Jarron, Debbie, Shenny, Benaiah, Katie, Sarah, and their drama teacher Patty Di Puma.

