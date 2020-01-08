‘Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions’ Episode 1 Recap & Spoilers

The Jeopardy: Tournament of Champions Greatest of All Time (GOAT) tournament began tonight, January 7, 2020, and it will run until one of the champions wins three matches. The contestants are Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

The title of “Greatest of All Time” champion will be given out on Thursday, January 16 at the latest. Since the tournament is running as best-out-of-seven matches, the earliest the title can be given out is Thursday, January 9. The three champions are competing for bragging rights and $1 million dollars. The runners-up will both receive $250,000.

Prior to the GOAT tournament, Ken Jennings held the longest streak in Jeopardy history, as well as the record for earnings in the regular season. Brad Rutter’s claim to game show fame is his title as highest-earning champion in Jeopardy! history. James Holzhauer has won the most money in a single game and holds the record for the top ten highest-earning Jeopardy! games.

SPOILERS: We’re recapping episode 1 of the tournament below, so only keep on reading if you don’t mind spoilers or have already seen the episode.

Episode One Recap

Tonight’s episode features Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer fighting it out in two games of Jeopardy! The episode began normally; the contestants were introduced and Alex Trebek introduced the tournament. Each of the three contestants wore purple ribbons on their shirts, for pancreatic cancer awareness in support of host Alex Trebek.

“The only thing that is left to be determined is which of these players is the best,” Trebek said.

The podiums behind which each contestant is standing for the tournament were selected randomly, and Alex explained that there would be a drawing before each game to determine who got to go first. Jennings was selected for tonight’s game.

Rutter got the first daily double; he was able to double his $1,800 to close the gap and get closer to the lead. At the end of the Single Jeopardy round, Holzhauer was ahead of Jennings by $800, with $7,800. Rutter had $4,000.

Brad found the first daily double in the Double Jeopardy round; it was the first question of the round. He bet everything and got the question incorrect, bringing him back down to $0.

When’s the Next Episode & What Are the Odds?

The next Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions: The Greatest of All Time episode will air Wednesday, January 8 at 8 p.m. on your local ABC Channel.

Going into episode one, odds were in favor of Brad Rutter to come out as the champion. Rutter has beat Jennings twice before. In an email, U.S. Bookies said Brad Rutter is the favorite at 6 to 5 odds to win the competition, followed by James Holzhauer at 7 to 5 odds and Ken Jennings at 9 to 5 odds. Interestingly, Rutter is also holding the top odds to replace Trebek as host; 6/4 odds say that he will be the next host of the show when compared to Holzhauer’s 5/1 odds and Jennings’ 10/1.

