Is ‘Medical Police’ a ‘Childrens Hospital’ Spinoff?

Netflix dropped a new comedy Friday, January 10 when it released all 10 episodes of Medical Police, a genre-bending new series from the minds of Rob Corddry, Krister Johnson, Jonathan Stern, and David Wain. Eagle-eyed viewers might have immediately recognized some similarities with the popular Adult Swim show Childrens Hospital and there is a good reason for that — Medical Police is its spinoff.

Here’s what you need to know about where Medical Police picks up within the Childrens Hospital world.

The Plot

Medical Police kicks off in the exact location — Sao Paulo, Brazil — as Childrens Hospital with a joke about spinoffs, setting the stage quite nicely for a continuation of all the antics of the Adult Swim show but in a completely new setting.

This new comedy followed Childrens Hospital characters Dr. Lola Spratt (Erinn Hayes) and her estranged ex, Dr. Owen Maestro (Rob Huebel) as the two set off to investigate the mysterious outbreak of a deadly virus at a local university. Much like its predecessor, Medical Police skewers the genres from which it got its title — the medical drama and the police procedural — but it also takes aim at the international crisis thriller genre as well. It makes for a very fun show.

The new show is also a departure from its predecessor because it features more of a through-line in the season, something star Hayes tells Vulture could be kind of tricky.

“Childrens Hospital didn’t have any episode-to-episode through-line … So it was only tricky in the way that we had to put more thought into, ‘Wait, where did we end the last scene? What is the arc of the whole series? How confused should I be at this point?'” says Hayes, “because we had actual facts to figure out: ‘How sick should this person be? How far along are they with this virus?’ That was the one part that definitely veered away from the Childrens Hospital experience.”

The Cast

Childrens Hospital fans will be excited to see a lot of familiar faces. Corddry reprises his role of Dr. Blake Downs, as do Lake Bell as Dr. Cat Black, Ken Marino as Dr. Glenn Richie, and Malin Akerman as Dr. Valerie Flame. There is also a new regular character introduced named Sloane McIntyre, played by Sarayu Blue (Sons of Tucson, Monday Mornings), and Jason Schwartzman joins in as the star of episode two.

Medical Police also manages to get a few of Childrens Hospital big-name guest stars, but no spoilers here. That would ruin the surprise. But Hayes tells Vulture that making Medical Police felt like coming home.

“It was such a dream to come back to work with everybody,” says Hayes. “And truly, it was so much of the same crew from Childrens Hospital. Not just the cast, and not just the executive producers, but the camera guys and our set designers. Everybody was back. It felt like not much time had passed, so it didn’t make sense that we look older. We didn’t skip a beat. The tone didn’t need to be explained, or how we do things. It felt nice and easy.”

Medical Police premieres on Netflix Friday, January 10.

