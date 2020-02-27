Banana on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far (Episode 5)

The Banana performed for the second time this season on The Masked Singer season 3 episode 5, which aired on Wednesday, February 26. Before his performance, the Banana’s clue package offered new hints about the person singing behind the mask.

Who is the Banana? Read on for the top clues given and guesses made about their celebrity identity as of episode 5 of The Masked Singer.

This article will be updated live as episode 5 airs.

Banana on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

On week 1 of Group B’s performances, some of the Banana’s major clues were a cowboy hat, blowfish, school bus, and a blue collar, the rodeo, drinking, partying, and having a hangover.

In his first clue package, the masked celebrity said the Banana is the perfect character for him because he’s “tough on the outside but a total smoothie on the inside,” and that he’s excited to “peel back my layers.”

After his first performance of “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley, the disguised singer told host Nick Cannon that the inspiration behind his Banana costume was “My kid. I’m getting ready to work out, and my kid hands me a banana.” This means that the celebrity behind the mask is a father with at least one child.

The Banana’s episode 5 clue package held a number of key phrases that are no doubt convoluted clues to uncovering the Banana’s identity. At the start of the video, he said “I never knew how cathartic becoming the Banana would be.” He also said “Get ‘er done” and “I’m still here after all these years.”

The two main visual clues were cowboy boots and a TV show poster for “Banana is the New Snack.” It’s also worth noting that the start of the package seemed like a nod to the show The Office.

After singing “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus, the Banana told Nick Cannon that his favorite subject in school “no doubt, was art.” He said it’s gotten him through some of the toughest times of his life, which he says he’s “had a few.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Banana Top Guesses

After the Banana’s first performance, the judges guessed he might be Bill Engvall, Ed Helms, or Darius Rucker.

On Twitter following the Banana’s episode 4 showing, fans were split about who the Banana might be (pun not intended). Many guessed that he’s singer Bret Michaels, but Jeff Foxworthy was another popular guess. Others agreed with Jenny McCarthy that several clues suggest Bill Engvall could be the masked singer.

Before episode 5 aired, Engvall tweeted “If you really think I’m a banana with rockstar dreams, check me out right now on #TheMaskedSinger.”

Ken Jeong guessed Larry the Cable Guy (latching onto the “Get ‘er done” clue), Nicole Scherzinger stuck with her original guess of Ed Helms because of the references to The Office in the clue package, and guest judge Gabriel Iglesias guessed Billy Bob Thornton.

Tune in for new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Format: What Are the New Rules?