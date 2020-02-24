How Luke Bryan Met His Wife Caroline Boyer

Luke Bryan is back as a judge on American Idol for the third consecutive season. Bryan and his wife, Caroline (Boyer) Bryan, met and dated while in college, but then they broke up for a few years before giving their relationship another shot.

Bryan and Caroline both attended Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. It was there, in 1998, where their paths crossed at a local bar called Dingus Magee’s. Bryan was a senior at the time and Caroline was a freshman.

Bryan said it was love at first sight when he first met his wife, speaking about her pretty eyes. “It was love at first sight with Caroline,” he said. “Those blue eyes of hers. I knew that, no matter what, I was going to make my way over to her.”

The couple had two biological children, and they adopted their three nephews and neices following the tragic deaths of Bryant’s brother and sister.

It Was Love at First Sight for Bryan

After dating in college, Bryan and Caroline broke up. They separated for five and a half years before getting back together. Bryan told The Boot he knew they’d spend the rest of their lives together though.

“It took me eight seconds to figure it out. And, it took her about eight years to figure it out,” he said. “I had a lot to drink before I could go talk to her, but I did. Somehow I managed to ease over there and somewhat be charming. It was one of those situations for me, it was like “Who is that and how do I go talk to her? And, yep, I’m going to marry that girl.”

They Got Back Together After a Performance in Statesboro

After years of being separated, Bryan was playing at a bar in Statesboro when Caroline was in town. They talked for a little bit and later started emailing back and forth. She invited him to her family’s Christmas party. He told Huffpost that “I went to the party and the rest is history.”

Bryan proposed to Caroline in front of the Nashville Parthenon, and the two got married on December 8, 2006 in Turks & Caicos. They spent their honeymoon in the Colorado mountains.

After they got married Bryan was supported by Caroline because he was still only making about $10,000 a year. He said she was “the one bringing in the dough.”

In an interview with The Boot, Bryan discussed his marriage, saying it was pretty much normal.

“We have a normal marriage,” he said. “We get into it, we fight, we figure it out, but at the end of the day, we understand that there’s a lot of stuff that comes at us that makes us all crazy, too, so we just try to be normal and enjoy the ride of this.” He said he hopes their children look up to their marriage and see how happy they are.

